Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FARO Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARO   US3116421021

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FARO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FARO Technologies : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results - Form 8-K

02/16/2022 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FARO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

LAKE MARY, FL, February 16, 2022 - FARO® (Nasdaq: FARO), a leading global source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics applications, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
"Fourth quarter revenue grew sequentially 27% to $100.2 million as a result of continued pandemic related market recovery, seasonal strength and a 43% sequential increase in arm shipments fueled by our recently released Quantum Max ScanArm, while a strong dollar exchange rate and supply chain challenges muted overall reported revenue levels," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, our Holobuilder SaaS revenue remains on track to double over the next year, with the addition of a mid-six figure annual recurring revenue deal signed in the quarter."
Mr. Burger continued, "Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the pace of demand recovery and while the current supply chain environment creates uncertainty, we believe the combination of new product introductions and the launch of FARO Sphere will further strengthen demand as we move through 2022."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary
Total sales were $100.2 million for fourth quarter 2021 representing a 27% sequential quarterly increase when compared to $79.2 million in the third quarter 2021, and an 8% increase when compared with total sales of $93.0 million for fourth quarter 2020.The sales increases were primarily driven by seasonal fourth quarter strength as well as increased demand for our Quantum Max product, and continued recovery from pandemic related softness in the prior year period.
Gross margin was 55.6% for the fourth quarter 2021, as compared to 54.6% for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 55.8% for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 54.9% for the fourth quarter 2020. The annual increase in gross margin was primarily a result of higher volume compared to the prior year period.


Operating expenses were $51.8 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $48.1 million for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $44.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $42.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020.
Net loss was $31.7 million, or $1.74 per share, for the fourth quarter 2021, as compared to a net income of $27.4 million, or $1.52 per share, for the fourth quarter 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net loss included income tax expense of $26.5 million associated with the creation of a valuation allowance against primarily US deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP net income was $8.7 million, or $0.48 per share, for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.35 per share, for the fourth quarter 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was $14.2 million, or 14.2% of non-GAAP total sales, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $11.0 million, or 11.9% of non-GAAP net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Company's cash and short-term investments decreased $3.8 million to $122.0 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to timing of customer cash receipts.Accounts receivable increased $19.6 million in the fourth quarter.The Company remained debt-free.
Full Year 2021 Financial Summary
Total sales were $337.8 million for the full year 2021, as compared with $303.8 million for 2020. New order bookings were $351.5 million for 2021, as compared to $306.4 million for 2020.
Net loss was $40.0 million, or $2.20 per share, for 2021, as compared to net income of approximately $0.6 million, or $0.04 per share, for 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $10.2 million, or $0.56 per share, for 2021 compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.10 per share, for 2020.
* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Outlook for the First Quarter 2022

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, revenues are expected to be in the range of $80 to $88 million with non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of ($0.08) to $0.12. Note that included in our first quarter expectations are approximately 200 basis points of unfavorable material cost that are adversely affecting gross margins.


Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (866) 518-6930 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9797 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations
A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About FARO
For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP total sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, exclude the GSA sales adjustment (as defined in the tables below), the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, imputed interest expense recorded related to the GSA Matter, restructuring charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net (loss) income before interest expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other expense, net, the GSA sales adjustment, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, as measures of our operating profitability.The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net (loss) income. We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Non-GAAPtotal sales.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
•the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;
•the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;
•the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;
•development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;
•the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;
•declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;
•the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;
•the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and
•other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release.
Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Contacts

FARO Technologies, Inc.
Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer
+1 407-562-5005
IR@faro.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Michael Funari or Erica Mannion
+1 617-542-6180
IR@faro.com


FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Sales
Product $ 78,355 $ 71,721 $ 251,103 $ 218,587
Service 21,849 21,232 86,711 85,181
Total sales 100,204 92,953 337,814 303,768
Cost of Sales
Product 33,115 32,052 109,024 98,864
Service 11,382 10,121 44,863 45,057
Total cost of sales 44,497 42,173 153,887 143,921
Gross Profit 55,707 50,780 183,927 159,847
Operating Expenses
Selling, general and administrative 35,859 35,304 136,234 131,827
Research and development 12,297 11,541 48,761 42,896
Restructuring costs 3,689 1,243 7,368 15,806
Total operating expenses 51,845 48,088 192,363 190,529
Income (loss) from operations 3,862 2,692 (8,436) (30,682)
Other (income) expense
Interest income - (747) - (340)
Other expense, net 503 97 70 431
Interest expense 1 - 55 -
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 3,358 3,342 (8,561) (30,773)
Income tax expense (benefit) 35,070 (24,066) 31,403 (31,402)
Net (loss) income $ (31,712) $ 27,408 $ (39,964) $ 629
Net (loss) income per share - Basic $ (1.74) $ 1.53 $ (2.20) $ 0.04
Net (loss) income per share - Diluted $ (1.74) $ 1.52 $ (2.20) $ 0.04
Weighted average shares - Basic 18,204,386 17,872,307 18,187,946 17,769,958
Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,204,386 18,064,754 18,187,946 17,926,324



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,989 $ 185,633
Short-term investments -
Accounts receivable, net 78,523 64,616
Inventories, net 53,145 47,391
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,793 26,295
Total current assets 273,450 323,935
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net 22,194 23,091
Operating lease right-of-use asset 22,543 26,107
Goodwill 82,096 57,541
Intangible assets, net 25,616 13,301
Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 30,554 31,831
Deferred income tax assets, net 21,277 47,450
Other long-term assets 2,010 2,336
Total assets $ 479,740 $ 525,592
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 14,199 $ 14,121
Accrued liabilities 28,208 42,593
Income taxes payable 4,499 3,442
Current portion of unearned service revenues 40,838 39,149
Customer deposits 5,399 2,807
Lease liability 5,738 5,835
Total current liabilities 98,881 107,947
Unearned service revenues - less current portion 22,350 21,757
Lease liability - less current portion 18,648 22,131
Deferred income tax liabilities 1,058 787
Income taxes payable - less current portion 11,297 11,583
Other long-term liabilities 1,047 1,084
Total liabilities 153,281 165,289
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,588,003 and 19,384,350 issued; 18,205,636 and 17,990,707 outstanding, respectively 20 19
Additional paid-in capital 301,061 287,979
Retained earnings 73,544 113,508
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,374) (10,160)
Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,382,367 and 1,393,643 shares held, respectively (30,792) (31,043)
Total shareholders' equity 326,459 360,303
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 479,740 $ 525,592



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2021 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM:
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income $ (39,964) $ 629
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 13,396 14,239
Stock-based compensation 11,456 8,314
Provision for bad debts (net of recoveries) 176 440
Loss on disposal of assets 218 383
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
 2,297 1,349
Impairment of goodwill - -
Impairment of acquired intangibles - -
Impairment of loan to affiliate - -
Deferred income tax benefit 24,706 (28,444)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable, net (15,577) 12,346
Inventories (6,706) 10,343
Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,996 3,862
(Decrease) increase in:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (13,260) 2,390
Income taxes payable 847 (3,357)
Customer deposits 2,627 (374)
Unearned service revenues 312 (726)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (13,476) 21,394
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of investments - -
Proceeds from sale of investments - 25,000
Purchases of property and equipment (7,035) (4,774)
Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (4,905) (1,298)
Acquisition of business, net of cash received (33,800) (6,036)
Other - 1,015
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (45,740) 13,907
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on capital leases (296) (338)
Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions - (733)
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,002) (2,602)
Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises 5,880 14,731
Net cash provided by financing activities 1,582 11,058
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (6,010) 5,640
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (63,644) 51,999
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 185,633 133,634
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 121,989 $ 185,633



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Total sales, as reported $ 100,204 $ 92,953 $ 337,814 $ 303,768
GSA sales adjustment (1)
- - - 608
Non-GAAP total sales $ 100,204 $ 92,953 $ 337,814 $ 304,376
Gross profit, as reported $ 55,707 $ 50,780 $ 183,927 $ 159,847
GSA sales adjustment (1)
- - - 608
Stock-based compensation (2)
165 211 635 702
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 165 211 635 1,310
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 55,872 $ 50,991 $ 184,562 $ 161,157
Gross margin, as reported 55.6 % 54.6 % 54.4 % 52.6 %
Non-GAAP gross margin 55.8 % 54.9 % 54.6 % 52.9 %
Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 35,859 $ 35,304 $ 136,234 $ 131,827
Stock-based compensation (2)
(2,196) (1,661) (8,985) (6,327)
Purchase accounting intangible amortization (259) (193) (908) (564)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 33,404 $ 33,450 $ 126,341 $ 124,936
Research and development, as reported $ 12,297 $ 11,541 $ 48,761 $ 42,896
Stock-based compensation (2)
(438) (14) (1,836) (1,285)
Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,072) (411) (2,133) (1,505)
Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,787 $ 11,116 $ 44,792 $ 40,106
Operating expenses, as reported $ 51,845 $ 48,088 $ 192,363 $ 190,529
Stock-based compensation (2)
(2,634) (1,675) (10,821) (7,612)
Restructuring costs (3)
(3,689) (1,243) (7,368) (15,806)
Other product charge (4)
- (1,644) - (1,644)
Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,331) (604) (3,041) (2,069)
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (7,654) (5,166) (21,230) (27,131)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 44,191 $ 42,922 $ 171,133 $ 163,398
Income (loss) from operations, as reported $ 3,862 $ 2,692 $ (8,436) $ (30,682)
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 165 211 635 1,310
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 7,654 5,166 21,230 27,131
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 11,681 $ 8,069 $ 13,429 $ (2,241)
Other expense (income), net, as reported $ 521 $ (650) $ 142 $ 91
Interest adjustment due to GSA sales adjustment (1)
- 727 - 168
Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense (income), net - 727 - 168
Non-GAAP other expense, net $ 521 $ 77 $ 142 $ 259
Net (loss) income, as reported $ (31,712) $ 27,408 $ (39,964) $ 629
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 165 211 635 1,310
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 7,654 5,166 21,230 27,131
Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense (income), net - (727) - (168)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,191) (2,305) (5,432) (7,235)
Other tax adjustments (5)
33,779 (23,501) 33,779 (23,501)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,695 $ 6,252 $ 10,248 $ (1,834)


Net (loss) income per share - Diluted, as reported $ (1.74) $ 1.52 $ (2.20) $ 0.04
GSA sales adjustment (1)
- - - 0.03
Stock-based compensation (2)
0.16 0.11 0.63 0.46
Restructuring costs (3)
0.20 0.07 0.40 0.88
Other product charges (4)
- 0.09 - 0.09
Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.07 0.03 0.17 0.12
Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1)
- (0.04) - (0.01)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.06) (0.13) (0.30) (0.40)
Other tax adjustments (5)
1.85 (1.30) 1.86 (1.31)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.35 $ 0.56 $ (0.10)

(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we reduced our total sales by $0.6 million (the "GSA sales adjustment"). During the first nine months of 2020 we recorded an incremental $0.6 million of imputed interest related to the estimated cumulative sales adjustment and in the fourth quarter of 2020 we determined that an adjustment to reduce imputed interest by $0.7 million was required. Effective as of February 25, 2021, as a result of the review, we entered into a settlement agreement with the GSA and have paid in full and final satisfaction of any and all claims, causes of actions, appeals and the like, including damages, costs, attorney's fees and interest arising under or related to the GSA Matter.

(2) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(3) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $7.4 million and $15.8 million, respectively, primarily consisting of severance and related benefits.

(4) During the fourth quarter of 2020, we recognized a charge related to the replacement of a prior generation product that was exhibiting lower than desired reliability as part of our ongoing focus on customer satisfaction.

(5) The 2021 tax adjustments were driven by an increase in our valuation allowance primarily related to domestic and foreign deferred tax assets that, in the judgment of management, were not more likely than not to be realized. The 2020 tax adjustments were driven primarily by the establishment of deferred tax assets in relation to intra-entity transfers of certain intellectual property rights in December 2020.



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net (loss) income $ (31,712) $ 27,408 $ (39,964) $ 629
Interest expense (income), net
1 (747) 55 (340)
Income tax expense (benefit)
35,070 (24,066) 31,403 (31,402)
Depreciation and amortization
3,836 3,608 13,396 14,239
EBITDA 7,195 6,203 4,890 (16,874)
Other expense, net 503 97 70 431
Stock-based compensation 2,799 1,886 11,456 8,314
GSA sales adjustment (1)
- - - 608
Other product charges (2)
- 1,644 - 1,644
Restructuring costs (3)
3,689 1,243 7,368 15,806
Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,186 $ 11,073 $ 23,784 $ 9,929
Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)
14.2 % 11.9 % 7.0 % 3.3 %

(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we reduced our total sales by $0.6 million (the "GSA sales adjustment"). Effective as of February 25, 2021, as a result of the review, we entered into a settlement agreement with the GSA and have paid in full and final satisfaction of any and all claims, causes of actions, appeals and the like, including damages, costs, attorney's fees and interest arising under or related to the GSA Matter.

(2) During the fourth quarter of 2020, we recognized a charge related to the replacement of a prior generation product that was exhibiting lower than desired reliability as part of our ongoing focus on customer satisfaction.

(3) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $7.4 million and $15.8 million, respectively, primarily consisting of severance and related benefits.

(4) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Non-GAAP total sales, which adjusts for the GSA sales adjustment.




FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY SALES MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Total sales to external customers
Americas (1)
$ 40,438 $ 36,592 $ 140,633 $ 128,826
EMEA (1)
29,035 30,332 104,350 91,390
APAC (1)
30,731 26,029 92,831 83,552
$ 100,204 $ 92,953 $ 337,814 $ 303,768

(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Product $ 64,661 $ 59,677 $ 206,024 $ 180,246
Software 13,694 12,044 45,079 38,341
Service 21,849 21,232 86,711 85,181
Total Sales $ 100,204 $ 92,953 $ 337,814 $ 303,768
Product as a percentage of total sales 64.5 % 64.2 % 61.0 % 59.3 %
Software as a percentage of total sales 13.7 % 13.0 % 13.3 % 12.6 %
Service as a percentage of total sales 21.8 % 22.8 % 25.7 % 28.0 %
Total Recurring Revenue (2)
$ 16,468 $ 14,964 $ 64,067 $ 61,187
Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 16.4 % 16.1 % 19.0 % 20.1 %

(2) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.




FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP

Fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share range ($0.41) - ($0.16)
Stock-based compensation 0.16
Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.05
Restructuring and other costs 0.05
Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.07 - 0.02
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.08) - $0.12

Disclaimer

FARO Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:53pFARO TECHNOLOGIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04:44pFARO TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:23pFARO TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pEarnings Flash (FARO) FARO Reports Q4 EPS $0.48, vs. Street Est of $0.49
MT
04:07pEarnings Flash (FARO) FARO Reports Q4 Revenue $100.2M, vs. Street Est of $103M
MT
04:06pFARO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
PR
02/07FARO TECHNOLOGIES : Releases New Focus Swift Mobile Scanner with Color Feature
PU
02/01FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 on February..
PR
2021Berenberg Bank Adjusts FARO Technologies PT to $93 From $98, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021FARO TECHNOLOGIES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 341 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,61 M - -
Net cash 2021 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -474x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 014 M 1 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
FARO Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 55,70 $
Average target price 87,25 $
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Burger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Louis Muhich Chief Financial Officer
John Donofrio Lead Independent Director
Ann Hewitt Chief Information Officer
Jason Pollock Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.51%1 014
IROBOT CORPORATION-1.87%1 743
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.-0.57%1 105
TOBII AB (PUBL)-6.86%390
NORBIT ASA-6.71%192
EVERYBOT INC.-0.25%190