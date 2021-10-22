Log in
FARO : to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

10/22/2021 | 07:01am EDT
LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and CEO, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9174 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1669 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO
For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit FARO.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-2021-301406488.html

SOURCE FARO


© PRNewswire 2021
