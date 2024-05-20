(Alliance News) - Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday noted a positive read-out regarding the ongoing Bexmab trial on myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of cancer.

The Turku, Finland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said the phase 2 read-out confirmed positive phase 1 findings in patients that have failed a hypomethylating agent (HMA), which is also known as relapsed/refractory MDS.

Myelodysplastic syndrome is a form of cancer in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow fail to mature or become healthy blood cells.

"The BEXMAB phase 1 results have already indicated a high overall response rate of 87.5% amongst HMA-failed MDS patients treated with a combination of bexmarilimab + azacitidine," Faron Pharma said.

"Bexmarilimab is a promising agent that works by modulating the immune system and in early data from the ongoing clinical trial in MDS appears to have a very good safety profile and promising clinical activity, especially in median survival after HMA failure. While these are early data and in a small number of patients, if these findings continue to hold up, they would position bexmarilimab to potentially fill a very important clinical gap in the management of MDS patients," said Amer Zeidan, associate professor of Medicine, chief of Hematologic Malignancies Division, director of Hematology Early Therapeutics Research, and leader of the clinical program and the clinical research team for Leukemia & Myeloid Malignancies at Yale Cancer Center.

Faron Pharma shares rose 12% to 280.90 pence each on Monday morning in London.

