Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARN   FI4000153309

FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY

(FARN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:14:06 2023-01-27 am EST
312.20 GBX   -8.18%
05:30aFaron Pharmaceuticals raises EUR12 million via shares
AN
05:12aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Faron Pharmaceuticals raises EUR12 million
AN
02:01aResults of Placing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Faron Pharmaceuticals raises EUR12 million via shares

01/27/2023 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Turku, Finland-based biopharmaceutical drug discovery and development company - Raises EUR12.0 million via placing of 3.7 million shares at the issue price of EUR3.25 each. Faron says that with these proceeds and the current level of activity, it has sufficient working capital into the third quarter of 2023.

The main reason for the placing is to accelerate and expand the clinical development of the company's main drug candidate, bexmarilima, which treats haematological malignancies, which are cancers that begin in blood-forming tissues. The three main types of that cancer type are leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Further, the company seeks to strengthen its presence in the US.

Current stock price: 312.00 pence, down 8.2% on Friday

12-month change: up 32%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
05:30aFaron Pharmaceuticals raises EUR12 million via shares
AN
05:12aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Faron Pharmaceuticals raises EUR12 million
AN
02:01aResults of Placing
AQ
01/26Proposed Issue and Placing
AQ
01/17Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - Inside Information Encouraging Additional Data for Bexmarili..
AQ
01/16TRADING UPDATES: Tungsten West 'largest Western tungsten producer'
AN
01/16Faron Pharmaceuticals Notes 'Rapid' Patient Enrolment in Phase 1/2 Study of Blood Cance..
MT
01/16BEXMAB study update
AQ
01/16Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Announces Objective Responses in 3 Out of 5 Patients Dosed in ..
CI
01/14Certain Ordinary Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -25,2 M -27,3 M -27,3 M
Net Debt 2022 4,97 M 5,39 M 5,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 232 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 2 318x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
Duration : Period :
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,87 €
Average target price 4,65 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markku Tapani Jalkanen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toni Haenninen Chief Financial Officer
Frank Murdoch Armstrong Non-Executive Chairman
Maija-Leena Hollmén Chief Scientific Officer
Marie-Louise Fjaellskog Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY13.33%251
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.18%82 403
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.73%79 279
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.37%42 325
BIONTECH SE-5.11%34 640
BEIGENE, LTD.18.96%27 198