(Alliance News) - Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday announced that the first patient has been dosed in phase 2 of its Bexmab trial.

Faron is a Turku, Finland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialised in cancer therapies.

The trial evaluates the safety and efficacy of bexmarilimab, in combination with standard of care in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, which is a ramyeloid leukemia with very few treatment options.

This comes after Faron reported promising results from its phase 1 trial at an industry event last month. According to the firm, every patient in two key groups responded positively to the treatment. The groups included those with severe forms of blood cancer, as well as those for whom previous treatments had failed.

"Dosing of the first patients in this advanced part of the Bexmab study is another significant milestone in the bexmarilimab program, and we want to thank our clinical network again for the rapid advancement of our program," said Faron's Chief Medical Officer Birge Berns.

"Refractory and relapsed MDS represents a significant therapeutic challenge and based on the recently announced data at ASH [congress] from the Phase 1 part of this trial, we believe that bexmarilimab has the potential to save and improve the lives of HMA-failed MDS patients," he added.

Faron said it will also explore the immunotherapy's potential in low risk MDS as well as chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia patients, who are currently treated with HMA-based therapies treatment upon worsening of disease.

Shares in Faron were up 7.5% at 317.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

