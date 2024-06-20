The Capital Markets Day will be organised as a hybrid event with the possibility to participate physically at Inderes Event Studio, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19 in Stockholm, or via webcast. During the event, Fasadgruppen's CEO Martin Jacobsson and other members of the group management will present the company's strategy and goals. The presentations will start at 13:00 and continue until approximately 16:30.

Please note that the date for the Capital Markets Day has been changed compared to the previously announced date. Participation must be registered by 17 October. A detailed agenda will be sent out to registered participants. For online participants, the opportunity to ask written questions will be provided.

Link to registration:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/fasadgruppen-capital-markets-day-2024/register

A recording of the presentations will be available following the event.