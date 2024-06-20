Fasadgruppen : Invitation to Fasadgruppen's capital markets day 2024
June 20, 2024 at 04:04 am EDT
Published: 2024-06-20 10:00:00 CEST
Fasadgruppen Group AB
Investor News
Invitation to Fasadgruppen's capital markets day 2024
Fasadgruppen invites investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Day on 7 November 2024.
The Capital Markets Day will be organised as a hybrid event with the possibility to participate physically at Inderes Event Studio, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19 in Stockholm, or via webcast. During the event, Fasadgruppen's CEO Martin Jacobsson and other members of the group management will present the company's strategy and goals. The presentations will start at 13:00 and continue until approximately 16:30.
Please note that the date for the Capital Markets Day has been changed compared to the previously announced date. Participation must be registered by 17 October. A detailed agenda will be sent out to registered participants. For online participants, the opportunity to ask written questions will be provided.
Link to registration:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/fasadgruppen-capital-markets-day-2024/register
A recording of the presentations will be available following the event.
For more information, please contact:
Adrian Westman, Head of Communications & Sustainability
Mail: adrian.westman@fasadgruppen.se
Tel. +46 (0) 73-509 04 00
About Fasadgruppen
Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit www.fasadgruppen.se.
Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) is a Sweden-based full-service provider of sustainable facades. The Companyâs operations are based on local entrepreneurial subsidiary companies on the Nordic market. The offering consists primarily of construction contracts for facade work on properties. In addition to this, there are also sales of goods related to the construction contracts and a number of services. Fasadgruppen possesses experience in all aspects of exterior work on properties. Its offering includes services within facade renovation, energy efficiency, window replacement, balcony and roof renovation. The Companyâs customers are property owners, property management companies, cooperative apartment associations, operations managers, consultants, and construction companies.