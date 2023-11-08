

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.11.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Benner Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Dominik Pasqual Last name(s): Benner Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Platform Group AG

b) LEI

391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction

Agreement on the acquisition of 11,073,852 shares (contribution to reserves)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

07/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

