Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2023 / 20:31 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dominik Pasqual
Last name(s): Benner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Platform Group AG

b) LEI
391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction
Agreement on the transfer of 11,073,852 shares for the purpose of contribution to reserves

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
07/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet:https://the-platform-group.com/

 
87071  08.11.2023 CET/CEST

