Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.11.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dominik Pasqual
Last name(s): Benner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
fashionette AG

b) LEI
391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of 11,073,852 shares as part of a capital increase against contributions in kind with exclusion of subscription rights at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
31/10/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.11.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: fashionette AG
Lierenfelder Straße 45
40231 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: corporate.fashionette.com

 
End of News

87029  06.11.2023 CET/CEST

