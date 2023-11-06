Delayed
Xetra
11:36:14 2023-11-06 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
5.220
EUR
+3.98%
-7.77%
+18.64%
DD: fashionette AG: Dominik Pasqual Benner, Subscription of 11,073,852 shares as part of a capital increase against contributions in kind with exclusion of subscription rights at an issue ...
November 06, 2023 at 02:32 pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.11.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name:
Dominik Pasqual Last name(s):
Benner 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE000A2QEFA1
b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of 11,073,852 shares as part of a capital increase against contributions in kind with exclusion of subscription rights at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
fashionette AG
Lierenfelder Straße 45
40231 Düsseldorf
Germany Internet:
corporate.fashionette.com
End of News
EQS News Service
87029 06.11.2023 CET/CEST
fashionette AG is a Germany-based Company, which provides online platform for fashion accessories. The Company's activities are based on the online shop concept: technology platform supports all data-driven business processes. fashionette AG is a merchant wholesaler of goods such as bags, shoes, accessories and jewelry watches for woman.
More about the company