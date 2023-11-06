Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.11.2023 / 20:31 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dominik Pasqual
Last name(s): Benner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
fashionette AG

b) LEI
391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction
Agreement on the transfer of 2,713,201 shares in lieu of fulfillment

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.4822 EUR 14874310.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.4822 EUR 14874310.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: fashionette AG
Lierenfelder Straße 45
40231 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: corporate.fashionette.com

 
87031  06.11.2023 CET/CEST

