

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.11.2023 / 20:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Dominik Pasqual Last name(s): Benner Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

fashionette AG

b) LEI

391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction

Agreement on the transfer of 2,713,201 shares in lieu of fulfillment

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.4822 EUR 14874310.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.4822 EUR 14874310.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

03/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

