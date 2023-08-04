EQS-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

fashionette AG relocates Company headquarters



04.08.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, 04 August 2023. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1) has decided to relocate the Company headquarters in Düsseldorf as part of its cost and efficiency program. As of 10 August 2023, the Company will move into a historic building addressed “Am Falder 4, 40589 Düsseldorf” and will offer employees a new workplace.

"The previous building of the Company's headquarters could not be used any further for several reasons, so we are now moving into a smaller space, which is significantly more cost-effective and will save the Company costs in the long term," said Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of fashionette AG.

Likewise, as part of the cost and efficiency program, the Berlin location was relocated, a new space was rented in Berlin-Mitte from 01 September 2023, and the previous location was given up in a shared office. As part of the cost and efficiency program, fashionette AG has already closed the Smart Watches and Beauty business units and made internal cost cuts in the areas of marketing, material costs, and investments. The cost savings will be directly effective in 2023 and 2024.



About fashionette AG:

fashionette AG is a leading European, data-driven e-commerce group for luxury fashion accessories. On the online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but also a selected range of luxury fashion accessories, such as handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches and jewellery from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Based on more than ten years of experience in the fashion accessories sector, fashionette AG has developed an innovative proprietary IT and data platform which, with the help of state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence, enables customers throughout Europe to make personalised online purchases of luxury products. For more information on fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.



Contact:

Investor Relations

+49 170 444 2006

ir@fashionette.de

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.fashionette.com

Public Relations

presse@fashionette.de

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.fashionette.com