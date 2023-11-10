EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger

fashionette becomes Plattform Group AG



10.11.2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 10 November 2023. As already announced in the announcement of 6 November 2023, the merger of fashionette AG with The Platform Group GmbH &Co KG has now been successfully completed.

The entry in the commercial register was recorded on 7 November 2023. The capital increase against contribution in kind and the renaming of fashionette AG to The Platform Group AG have thus been officially completed. The shares of the “former” fashionette AG will in future be listed as “The Platform Group AG” on the EU-registered SME growth market “Scale” of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the previous “ISIN DE000A2QEFA1” and under the new ticker “TPG”.

Dr. Dominik Benner: „I am pleased that with The Platform Group we now have a new company on the stock exchange. It is profitable, active in 18 sectors with its software solutions and is growing significantly. In the medium term, we will achieve a GMV of EUR 1 billion with an EBITDA margin of 7-10%.“



The Plattform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture trading, machinery trading, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020.



