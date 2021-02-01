SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates FAST Acquisition Corp.

Log in
02/01/2021 | 05:35pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FAST Acquisition Corp. ("FST" or the "Company") (NYSE: FST) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Fertitta Entertainment Inc. ("Fertitta"), the parent company of Golden Nugget/Landry's.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, FST will acquire Fertitta through a reverse merger that will result in Fertitta becoming a publicly traded company.  The transaction values the combined company at an enterprise value of $6.6 billion.

If you own FST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/FST/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether FST's board acted in the best interest of FST's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Fertitta, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to FST public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

