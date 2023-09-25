FAST Acquisition Corp. II Reminds Stockholders to Vote "FOR" the Business Combination with Falcon's Beyond Global LLC at Special Meeting of Stockholders

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., September 25, 2023 - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company" or "FAST II"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with Falcon's Beyond Global, LLC ("Falcon's Beyond") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for September 26, 2023 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending voluntary delisting of its units, Class A common stock, and warrants from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination.

Following the closing of the business combination, shares and warrants of Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. are expected to trade on Nasdaq. Following the closing, and no earlier than October 5, 2023, the units, Class A common stock, and warrants of FAST II will cease trading on NYSE and be delisted.

The closing of FAST II's business combination transaction with Falcon's Beyond is subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

As previously announced, the Company will hold the Special Meeting via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/fastacqii/sm2023 on September 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time for its stockholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2023 to vote on the proposed business combination, among other things. The definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus with respect to the business combination, together with a proxy card for voting, has been mailed to the Company's stockholders. Stockholders are encouraged to attend the Special Meeting and to vote as soon as possible by signing, dating and returning the proxy card enclosed with the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus. If you have any questions, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company's proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST II is a hospitality and consumer entertainment focused blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. FAST II was as founded by Doug Jacob and headed by Sandy Beall as Chief Executive Officer. FAST II is listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol "FZT." For more information, visit https://www.fastacqii.com/.

