Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/26
73530 JPY   +5.04%
10/26Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains, earnings optimism
RE
10/25Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher amid earnings optimism
RE
10/25Nikkei 225 Slips 0.7% on Earnings, Election Outlooks
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beware of Social Media Accounts Using the Name of Tadashi Yanai

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last Updated: 2021.10.27

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

There has been an increase in the number of social media accounts illegitimately using the name of Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO of Fast Retailing. Tadashi Yanai does not have any social media accounts or post any content online himself. Please be aware that these accounts and any messages you may receive from them are fraudulent.

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
10/26Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains, earnings optimism
RE
10/25Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher amid earnings optimism
RE
10/25Nikkei 225 Slips 0.7% on Earnings, Election Outlooks
MT
10/25Nikkei slips on soft earnings, U.S. tech worries
RE
10/25Japan Index Falls on Monday; Fast Retailing Trades 4% Lower
MT
10/21Japan's Nikkei falls nearly 2% on election, China Evergrande jitters
RE
10/21FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO BEIJING SANLITUN Global Flagship Store Opens November 6 - UNIQLO b..
PU
10/21FAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
10/19Japanese shares rise on solid Wall Street finish, banks gain on higher rates
RE
10/18FAST RETAILING : (250kb)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 182 B 19 132 M 19 132 M
Net income 2021 165 B 1 447 M 1 447 M
Net cash 2021 546 B 4 786 M 4 786 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 7 511 B 65 751 M 65 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 73 530,00 JPY
Average target price 82 319,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.48%65 751
INDITEX18.63%111 559
KERING9.15%93 433
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.89%40 462
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-0.93%32 726
ZALANDO SE-11.00%23 585