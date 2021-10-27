Beware of Social Media Accounts Using the Name of Tadashi Yanai

Last Updated: 2021.10.27

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

to Japanese page

There has been an increase in the number of social media accounts illegitimately using the name of Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO of Fast Retailing. Tadashi Yanai does not have any social media accounts or post any content online himself. Please be aware that these accounts and any messages you may receive from them are fraudulent.

Top of page