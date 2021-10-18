Fast Retailing : (250KB)

October 14, 2021

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Business Results for Fiscal 2021 (September 2020 to August 2021)

Below are questions from our analysts' meeting concerning business results for FY2021, or the twelve months

through August 31, 2021. The answers have been edited for clarity.

Your estimates for UNIQLO operations in Japan and the Mainland China market for FY2022 seem to be too weak. Yanai-san, can you explain your thoughts on this and the background behind these figures?

Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO - To be honest, it is very hard to tell what is going to happen in the world right now. We did face various issues last year, but this year the situation lacks transparency, so we feel that our business estimates are reasonable.

Takeshi Okazaki, Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO - The reasonable nature of the estimates that Mr. Yanai just mentioned refers to our determination to finally implement core Ariake Project-centered reforms and produce concrete results. Instead of pulling out all the stops on sales to very little purpose, we intend to advance reforms for creating frameworks that will help firmly increase earnings and to prepare for accelerated growth from next fiscal year onward.

Regarding Japan, we did experience some special demand for stay-at-home clothing and masks in the first half of FY2021, so we determined our FY2022 sales targets after calmy assessing the likely decline in this special demand portion and also the fact that same-store sales declined considerably year on year in September due to unseasonal high temperatures. In light of these factors, we set business estimates that we considered to be achievable. So, please view these estimates not as conservative but as illustrating our determination to pursue reforms and set ourselves up for a better future.

Our view on the Mainland China market is broadly similar. We also saw extremely high recent temperatures there and, consequently, a general slump in overall apparel consumption. Again, we determined our first-half business forecasts for that market after calmly assessing the latest facts. In terms of the changes to the competitive environment caused by local brands that the media has been concerned about, I do think that local brands in the Mainland China market are gaining strength. However, honestly speaking, we have not yet seen any competitors emerge that are positioning themselves as we do, i.e. offering a broad range of clothing that truly satisfies everyday living needs based on a LifeWear concept for ultimate everyday wear. We believe that our LifeWear concept has also successfully permeated the Mainland China market and won customer support, so we remain firmly confident that we will be able to grow our company in line with the broader development of that market.

1