Fast Retailing : (456KB)

October 14, 2021

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

・Full-year consolidated revenue: 2.1329 trillion yen (+6.2% year-on-year). Achieved large increases in profits, with operating profit reaching 249.0 billion yen (+66.7%) and profit attributable to owners of the parent rising to 169.8 billion yen (+88.0%)

・Overall recovery in performance compared to previous year's heavy COVID-19 impact. Recovery generated primarily by UNIQLO operations.

・Scheduled to offer a year-end dividend of 240 yen per share to generate a scheduled annual dividend of 480 yen.

■UNIQLO Japan：Large full-year profit increase, but performance slightly below plan

・Large rise in 1H profit on the back of strong sales as well as an improved gross profit margin and greater cost efficiencies.

・2H profit declined. While 3Q profit rose, we saw stronger inventory rundowns and a sharp decline in profits in 4Q on lower-than-expected sales in the face of COVID-19-related temporary store closures and restrictions on general movement.

・The gross profit margin improved 1.4 points on controlled discounting and improved cost of sales. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 0.4 point thanks to more efficient distribution and advertising and promotion spending.

■UNIQLO International：Reports large revenue and profit gains. Performance slightly above plan

・FY2021 revenue: 930.1 billion yen (+10.2％), operating profit: 111.2 billion yen (+121.4%).

・E-commerce sales expanded favorably, rising approx. 20% year-on-year to approx. 20% of total sales. ・Greater China region reported a record performance on the back of large rises in both revenue and profit.

・Sales recovered rapidly in North America and Europe from May onward as restrictions on general movement and the number of customers permitted to enter our stores at one time were eased. Progress on profit structure reforms helped UNIQLO North America halve its full-year operating loss and UNIQLO Europe move back into the black.

・South Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania reported a decline in revenue and a large drop in profits, with COVID- 19 exerting a persistently large adverse impact on performance throughout the year.

■GU：Full-year revenue up, profit down. Performance slightly below plan

・FY2021 revenue: 249.4 billion yen (+1.4％), operating profit: 20.1 billion yen (−7.6%).

・Full-yearsame-store sales declined slightly. Strong sales of chef's pants and other items in 1H. 2H sales sluggish on announcement of another state of emergency, some shortages in strong-selling items, and a failure to grasp prevailing fashion trends for some products.

・The gross profit margin declined 0.9 point on stronger season-end inventory rundowns.

■Global Brands：Full-year revenue declines, but operating loss contracts sharply. Roughly in line with plan

・FY2021 revenue: 108.2 billion yen (−1.3％), operating loss: 1.6 billion yen.

・Marked contraction in operating loss on J Brand, Inc. liquidation gain and improved performance from Theory operation.

・Liquidated J Brand, Inc. in August but scheduled to continue offering J Brand products as a Group brand. ・Theory operation reported higher revenue and a move back into the black. Theory US operating loss shrank

and Theory Asia generated large increases in revenue and profit.