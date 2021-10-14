Fast Retailing : (830KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅 銷 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock Code:6288)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Company" or "Parent") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 August 2021 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 August 2020.

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million Japanese yen unless otherwise stated.)

1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

The consolidated financial results were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)