Fast Retailing : (830KB)

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅 銷 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock Code:6288)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021
The board of directors (the "Board") of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Company" or "Parent") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 August 2021 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 August 2020.
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million Japanese yen unless otherwise stated.)
1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
The consolidated financial results were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before
Profit for
income taxes
the year
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Year ended 31 August 2021
2,132,992
6.2
249,011
66.7
265,872
73.9
175,684
94.3
Year ended 31 August 2020
2,008,846
(12.3)
149,347
(42.0)
152,868
(39.4)
90,398
(49.2)
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
income for the
owners of the Parent
per share
per share
year
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
Yen
of yen
of yen
Year ended 31 August 2021
169,847
88.0
222,891
104.3
1,663.12
1,660.44
Year ended 31 August 2020
90,357
(44.4)
109,085
(29.6)
885.15
883.62
Ratio of profit to
Ratio of profit before
Ratio of operating
equity attributable to
income taxes to
profit to revenue
owners of the Parent
total assets
%
%
%
Year ended 31 August 2021
16.4
10.8
11.7
Year ended 31 August 2020
9.5
6.9
7.4
(References) Share of profits and losses of associates Year ended 31 August 2021: 561 million yen
Year ended 31 August 2020: 321 million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity
Ratio of equity
Equity per
attributable to
share
attributable
Total assets
Total equity
owners
attributable
to owners
of the Parent
to owners
of the Parent
to total assets
of the Parent
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
As at 31 August 2021
2,509,976
1,162,298
1,116,484
44.5
10,930.42
As at 31 August 2020
2,411,990
996,079
956,562
39.7
9,368.83
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Net cash generated
Net cash
Net cash
Cash and cash
by
used in investing
used in financing
equivalents
operating activities
activities
activities
at the end of year
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended 31 August 2021
428,968
(82,597)
(302,985)
1,177,736
Year ended 31 August 2020
264,868
(75,981)
(183,268)
1,093,531
2. DIVIDENDS
Dividends per share
Ratio of
dividends
First
Second
Third
Total
Payout
to equity
dividends
ratio
attributable
quarter
quarter
quarter
Year-
Full
(annual)
(consolidated)
to owners of
period
period
period
end
year
the Parent
end
end
end
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
Yen
Year ended 31 August 2020
-
240.0
-
240.0
480.0
49,003
54.2
5.2
Year ended 31 August 2021
-
240.0
-
240.0
480.0
49,025
28.9
4.7
Year ending 31 August 2022 (forecast)
-
260.0
-
240.0
520.0
30.4
3. CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS PROJECTION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2022 (1 SEPTEMBER 2021 TO 31 AUGUST 2022)
(% shows rate of increase/decrease from previous year)
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Revenue
Operating profit
owners of the
income taxes
Parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Year ending 31 August 2022
2,200,000
3.1
270,000
8.4
270,000
1.6
175,000
3.0
Basic earnings
per share
attributable
to owners
of the Parent
Yen
Year ending 31 August 2022
1,713.26
* Notes
(1) Changes in principal subsidiaries (i.e., changes in specified subsidiaries):
Yes
Newly consolidated: -
Excluded from consolidation: one company: J Brand, Inc.
(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates:
(i)
Changes in accounting policies to conform with IFRS:
The non-consolidated financial results were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Year ended 31 August 2021
278,605
78.2
191,442
154.2
208,221
166.2
175,286
180.8
Year ended 31 August 2020
156,356
(15.4)
75,316
(36.8)
78,211
(26.2)
62,422
(41.2)
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Year ended 31 August 2021
1,716.37
1,713.61
Year ended 31 August 2020
611.50
610.44
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Ratio of
Net assets
Total assets
Net assets
shareholders'
per share
equity to total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As at 31 August 2021
1,100,398
667,569
60.0
6,463.08
As at 31 August 2020
1,063,356
538,954
50.0
5,207.74
(References) Shareholders' equity
As at 31 August 2021: 660,168 million yen
As at 31 August 2020: 531,713 million yen
This annual results announcement is not subject to auditing procedures pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
Explanation and other notes concerning proper use of consolidated business results projection:
Statements made in these materials pertaining to future matters including business projections are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions determined to be reasonable. Actual business results may vary substantially depending on a variety of factors.
1. Business Results
Analysis of Business Results for the year ended 31 August 2021
The Fast Retailing Group's revenue increased and profit expanded significantly in fiscal 2021, or the twelve months from 1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021. Consolidated revenue totaled 2.1329 trillion yen (+6.2% year-on-year) and operating profit totaled 249.0 billion yen (+66.7% year-on-year). Business performance recovered primarily at UNIQLO operations in fiscal 2021 compared to the previous year when performance declined dramatically under the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We reported an impairment loss of 16.9 billion yen mainly on UNIQLO International operations and a gain of 8.7 billion yen from the liquidation of J Brand, Inc., resulting in a net cost of 6.5 billion yen under other income/expenses. When we liquidated J Brand, Inc. in August 2021, we recorded a liquidation gain on foreign exchange movements following a subsequent weakening in the Japanese yen compared to the exchange rate at the time of acquisition. We also recorded 16.8 billion yen in finance income net of costs, mainly comprising a 19.2 billion yen foreign exchange gain on foreign-currency denominated assets and other items. As a result, profit before income taxes increased to 265.8 billion yen (+73.9% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of the Parent expanded to 169.8 billion yen (+88.0% year-on-year) in the twelve months to 31 August 2021.
Capital expenditure increased by 17.9 billion yen year-on-year in fiscal 2021 to 100.6 billion yen. That figure can be broken down into 15.7 billion yen for UNIQLO Japan, 38.5 billion for UNIQLO International, 3.8 billion yen for GU, 1.8 billion yen for Global Brands, and 40.7 billion yen for systems, etc. While investment in new store openings declined compared to the previous year in which we opened many global flagship stores and large-format stores, we did increase our investment in global automated warehousing as part of our transformative Ariake Project.
As a united Group, we are determined to strengthen initiatives designed to expand our business operations and promote sustainability as part our quest to become a global No.1 brand. We work hard to ensure our LifeWear ultimate everyday wear is produced and sold in working environments that are healthy, safe, and environment- conscious, and strive to help solve a variety of social issues. We are currently channeling our efforts into expanding our e-commerce, UNIQLO International, and GU businesses as key pillars of operational growth. With regards to e-commerce, we are accelerating the building of a framework that will promote our main business by melding online and physical stores so we can offer as many of the products and information that customers want, when they want them. We are already pressing ahead with reforms that will enable us to offer more services that combine the strengths of our physical store and e-commerce network and unify inventory management. Regarding UNIQLO International, we are accelerating the opening of new stores in all markets and areas in which we operate, and seeking to instill deeper and more widespread empathy for UNIQLO's LifeWear concept by opening global flagship stores and large-format stores in the world's major cities. In terms of our GU segment, we are working to strengthen GU's position as a brand that offers fun fashion at amazingly low prices and seeking to expand the GU store network primarily in Japan.
UNIQLO Japan
UNIQLO Japan reported revenue of 842.6 billion yen (+4.4% year-on-year) and a large increase in operating profit to 123.2 billion yen (+17.7% year-on-year) in fiscal 2021. Full-yearsame-store sales (including e-commerce) increased 3.6% year-on-year. In the first half from 1 September 2020 through 28 February 2021, same-store sales rose 5.6% year-on-year on the back of strong sales of products that fulfilled customer demand for stay-at-home items as well as core Fall Winter ranges. However, same-store sales increased by a much lesser 0.9% year-on-year in the second half from 1 March through 31 August 2021 as sales were adversely impacted by the declaration of a state of emergency and unfavorable weather. Meanwhile, full-yeare-commerce sales are expanding favorably, rising 17.9% year-on-year to 126.9 billion yen in fiscal 2021 to constitute a 15.1% proportion of total revenue.
The UNIQLO Japan gross profit margin improved 1.4 points year-on-year in fiscal 2021 thanks to efforts to improve cost of sales and our decision to curb discounting of products. From 12 March 2021, we made our products easier for customers to purchase by changing our product price displays in Japan to show just one tax-inclusive price and keeping prices the same by absorbing the consumption-tax component ourselves. We have been able to maintain cost percentages close to regular levels by working successfully with partner factories to improve cost of sales by encouraging the use of common materials, controlling the number of product items, and minimizing fabric wastage. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio also improved by 0.4 point year-on-year thanks to more efficient distribution and advertising and promotion spending.
－ 5 －
