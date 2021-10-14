Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : (830KB)

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅 銷 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock Code:6288)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Company" or "Parent") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 August 2021 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 August 2020.

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million Japanese yen unless otherwise stated.)

1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

The consolidated financial results were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before

Profit for

income taxes

the year

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Year ended 31 August 2021

2,132,992

6.2

249,011

66.7

265,872

73.9

175,684

94.3

Year ended 31 August 2020

2,008,846

(12.3)

149,347

(42.0)

152,868

(39.4)

90,398

(49.2)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

income for the

owners of the Parent

per share

per share

year

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

Yen

of yen

of yen

Year ended 31 August 2021

169,847

88.0

222,891

104.3

1,663.12

1,660.44

Year ended 31 August 2020

90,357

(44.4)

109,085

(29.6)

885.15

883.62

1

Ratio of profit to

Ratio of profit before

Ratio of operating

equity attributable to

income taxes to

profit to revenue

owners of the Parent

total assets

%

%

%

Year ended 31 August 2021

16.4

10.8

11.7

Year ended 31 August 2020

9.5

6.9

7.4

(References) Share of profits and losses of associates Year ended 31 August 2021: 561 million yen

Year ended 31 August 2020: 321 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity

Ratio of equity

Equity per

attributable to

share

attributable

Total assets

Total equity

owners

attributable

to owners

of the Parent

to owners

of the Parent

to total assets

of the Parent

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

As at 31 August 2021

2,509,976

1,162,298

1,116,484

44.5

10,930.42

As at 31 August 2020

2,411,990

996,079

956,562

39.7

9,368.83

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash generated

Net cash

Net cash

Cash and cash

by

used in investing

used in financing

equivalents

operating activities

activities

activities

at the end of year

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended 31 August 2021

428,968

(82,597)

(302,985)

1,177,736

Year ended 31 August 2020

264,868

(75,981)

(183,268)

1,093,531

2. DIVIDENDS

Dividends per share

Ratio of

dividends

First

Second

Third

Total

Payout

to equity

dividends

ratio

attributable

quarter

quarter

quarter

Year-

Full

(annual)

(consolidated)

to owners of

period

period

period

end

year

the Parent

end

end

end

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

Yen

Year ended 31 August 2020

-

240.0

-

240.0

480.0

49,003

54.2

5.2

Year ended 31 August 2021

-

240.0

-

240.0

480.0

49,025

28.9

4.7

Year ending 31 August 2022 (forecast)

-

260.0

-

240.0

520.0

30.4

2

3. CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS PROJECTION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2022 (1 SEPTEMBER 2021 TO 31 AUGUST 2022)

(% shows rate of increase/decrease from previous year)

Profit before

Profit attributable to

Revenue

Operating profit

owners of the

income taxes

Parent

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Year ending 31 August 2022

2,200,000

3.1

270,000

8.4

270,000

1.6

175,000

3.0

Basic earnings

per share

attributable

to owners

of the Parent

Yen

Year ending 31 August 2022

1,713.26

* Notes

(1) Changes in principal subsidiaries (i.e., changes in specified subsidiaries):

Yes

Newly consolidated: -

Excluded from consolidation: one company: J Brand, Inc.

(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates:

(i)

Changes in accounting policies to conform with IFRS:

Yes

(ii) Other changes in accounting policies:

None

(iii) Change in accounting estimates:

None

(3) Total number of issued shares (common stock)

(i)

Number of issued shares

As at 31 August 2021

106,073,656

As at 31 August 2020

106,073,656

(including treasury stock)

shares

shares

(ii)

Number of treasury stock

As at 31 August 2021

3,928,985

As at 31 August 2020

3,973,113

shares

shares

(iii)

Average number of shares

For the year ended 31

102,125,851

For the year ended 31

102,081,609

outstanding

August 2021

shares

August 2020

shares

(REFERENCE INFORMATION) NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

The non-consolidated financial results were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Year ended 31 August 2021

278,605

78.2

191,442

154.2

208,221

166.2

175,286

180.8

Year ended 31 August 2020

156,356

(15.4)

75,316

(36.8)

78,211

(26.2)

62,422

(41.2)

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Year ended 31 August 2021

1,716.37

1,713.61

Year ended 31 August 2020

611.50

610.44

3

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Ratio of

Net assets

Total assets

Net assets

shareholders'

per share

equity to total assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As at 31 August 2021

1,100,398

667,569

60.0

6,463.08

As at 31 August 2020

1,063,356

538,954

50.0

5,207.74

(References) Shareholders' equity

As at 31 August 2021: 660,168 million yen

As at 31 August 2020: 531,713 million yen

  • This annual results announcement is not subject to auditing procedures pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
  • Explanation and other notes concerning proper use of consolidated business results projection:
    Statements made in these materials pertaining to future matters including business projections are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions determined to be reasonable. Actual business results may vary substantially depending on a variety of factors.

4

1. Business Results

  1. Analysis of Business Results for the year ended 31 August 2021
    The Fast Retailing Group's revenue increased and profit expanded significantly in fiscal 2021, or the twelve months from 1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021. Consolidated revenue totaled 2.1329 trillion yen (+6.2% year-on-year) and operating profit totaled 249.0 billion yen (+66.7% year-on-year). Business performance recovered primarily at UNIQLO operations in fiscal 2021 compared to the previous year when performance declined dramatically under the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We reported an impairment loss of 16.9 billion yen mainly on UNIQLO International operations and a gain of 8.7 billion yen from the liquidation of J Brand, Inc., resulting in a net cost of 6.5 billion yen under other income/expenses. When we liquidated J Brand, Inc. in August 2021, we recorded a liquidation gain on foreign exchange movements following a subsequent weakening in the Japanese yen compared to the exchange rate at the time of acquisition. We also recorded 16.8 billion yen in finance income net of costs, mainly comprising a 19.2 billion yen foreign exchange gain on foreign-currency denominated assets and other items. As a result, profit before income taxes increased to 265.8 billion yen (+73.9% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of the Parent expanded to 169.8 billion yen (+88.0% year-on-year) in the twelve months to 31 August 2021.
    Capital expenditure increased by 17.9 billion yen year-on-year in fiscal 2021 to 100.6 billion yen. That figure can be broken down into 15.7 billion yen for UNIQLO Japan, 38.5 billion for UNIQLO International, 3.8 billion yen for GU, 1.8 billion yen for Global Brands, and 40.7 billion yen for systems, etc. While investment in new store openings declined compared to the previous year in which we opened many global flagship stores and large-format stores, we did increase our investment in global automated warehousing as part of our transformative Ariake Project.
    As a united Group, we are determined to strengthen initiatives designed to expand our business operations and promote sustainability as part our quest to become a global No.1 brand. We work hard to ensure our LifeWear ultimate everyday wear is produced and sold in working environments that are healthy, safe, and environment- conscious, and strive to help solve a variety of social issues. We are currently channeling our efforts into expanding our e-commerce, UNIQLO International, and GU businesses as key pillars of operational growth. With regards to e-commerce, we are accelerating the building of a framework that will promote our main business by melding online and physical stores so we can offer as many of the products and information that customers want, when they want them. We are already pressing ahead with reforms that will enable us to offer more services that combine the strengths of our physical store and e-commerce network and unify inventory management. Regarding UNIQLO International, we are accelerating the opening of new stores in all markets and areas in which we operate, and seeking to instill deeper and more widespread empathy for UNIQLO's LifeWear concept by opening global flagship stores and large-format stores in the world's major cities. In terms of our GU segment, we are working to strengthen GU's position as a brand that offers fun fashion at amazingly low prices and seeking to expand the GU store network primarily in Japan.
    UNIQLO Japan
    UNIQLO Japan reported revenue of 842.6 billion yen (+4.4% year-on-year) and a large increase in operating profit to 123.2 billion yen (+17.7% year-on-year) in fiscal 2021. Full-yearsame-store sales (including e-commerce) increased 3.6% year-on-year. In the first half from 1 September 2020 through 28 February 2021, same-store sales rose 5.6% year-on-year on the back of strong sales of products that fulfilled customer demand for stay-at-home items as well as core Fall Winter ranges. However, same-store sales increased by a much lesser 0.9% year-on-year in the second half from 1 March through 31 August 2021 as sales were adversely impacted by the declaration of a state of emergency and unfavorable weather. Meanwhile, full-yeare-commerce sales are expanding favorably, rising 17.9% year-on-year to 126.9 billion yen in fiscal 2021 to constitute a 15.1% proportion of total revenue.
    The UNIQLO Japan gross profit margin improved 1.4 points year-on-year in fiscal 2021 thanks to efforts to improve cost of sales and our decision to curb discounting of products. From 12 March 2021, we made our products easier for customers to purchase by changing our product price displays in Japan to show just one tax-inclusive price and keeping prices the same by absorbing the consumption-tax component ourselves. We have been able to maintain cost percentages close to regular levels by working successfully with partner factories to improve cost of sales by encouraging the use of common materials, controlling the number of product items, and minimizing fabric wastage. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio also improved by 0.4 point year-on-year thanks to more efficient distribution and advertising and promotion spending.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
02:12aFAST RETAILING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Notice related to the issuance of stoc..
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : Future Business Outlook (1.4MB)
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : Results for FY2021 and Estimates for FY2022 (339KB)
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : The Ariake Project Becoming a digital consumer retailing company (545KB)
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : (830kb)
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : (456kb)
PU
02:07aFAST RETAILING : Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing forecasts 8.4% rise in operating profit next ..
RE
10/13Nikkei jumps tracking Nasdaq, Tokyo Electron shines
RE
10/13Not so fast! Supply bottlenecks strain fashion chains
RE
10/11FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Signs Official Supplier Agreement with Swedish Ski Association to ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 182 B 19 215 M 19 215 M
Net income 2021 165 B 1 453 M 1 453 M
Net cash 2021 546 B 4 806 M 4 806 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 7 306 B 64 417 M 64 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 71 540,00 JPY
Average target price 85 657,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-22.63%64 417
INDITEX16.74%109 128
KERING8.40%91 230
ROSS STORES, INC.-13.53%37 740
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-4.03%31 148
ZALANDO SE-15.92%21 436