  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/14 02:00:00 am EDT
59550.00 JPY   +2.14%
02:39aUniqlo operator reports record half-year profit despite China slowdown
RE
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2022
PU
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2022

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
Last Updated: 2022.04.14

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
(225KB)

to Chinese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022

Reference is made to the announcement of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated February 8, 2022 in relation to the proposed record date of payment of interim dividend.

The Company is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company today approved the payment of the interim dividend for the six months ended February 28, 2022 to its shareholders amounting to JPY 280 per common share (JPY 2.8 per Hong Kong Depositary Receipt ("HDR")).

The payment will be made from May 10, 2022 onwards. Holders of HDRs will receive the payment through JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary for the HDRs, on May 20, 2022. A withholding income tax will be levied on the amount distributed as interest on capital, in accordance with Japan's tax code.

The record date for the holders of HDRs traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was Monday, February 28, 2022.

Based on the Japanese Yen / Hong Kong dollars exchange rate of 0.063 as of April 14, 2022, the estimated Hong Kong dollar amount of the proposed interim dividend is approximately HK$ 0.175 per HDR. The final amount of the interim dividend in Hong Kong dollars will be determined on May 10, 2022. Where applicable, fees, charges and / or taxes may be deducted by the HDR Depositary from the dividends payable to holders of HDRs, details of which will be announced in due course and are expected to include:

(1) a withholding income tax of 15.315% *; and
(2) An estimated dividend fee of HK$ 0.035,

resulting in an estimated net interim dividend of HK$ 0.1132 per HDR.

* The current withholding income tax rate on dividends for Japanese listed equities is 15.315%.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, April 14, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, our Chairman is Tadashi Yanai, our executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa, Naotake Ono and Kathy Mitsuko Koll (aka Kathy Matsui).

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 243 B 17 850 M 17 850 M
Net income 2022 191 B 1 519 M 1 519 M
Net cash 2022 673 B 5 351 M 5 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 5 956 B 47 390 M 47 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,4%
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.73%47 390
KERING-25.55%71 393
INDITEX-28.99%67 970
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.58%35 909
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.24%22 940
PRADA S.P.A.-9.42%14 758