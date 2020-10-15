Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/13
68780 JPY   -0.54%
12:16aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
10/13FAST RETAILING : annual profit likely halved, seen recovering fast
RE
10/12FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Last Updated: 2020.10.15

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
(137KB)

to Chinese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company'), trading in its Hong Kong depositary receipts on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, pending the release of the annual results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended August 31, 2020, which constitutes inside information.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, October 15, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 04:09:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
12:16aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
10/13FAST RETAILING : annual profit likely halved, seen recovering fast
RE
10/12FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
10/09Japan stocks post biggest weekly gain in 2 months on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/08Japan stocks head for weekly gain on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/06Consumer Cos Down After Trump Calls Off Stimulus Negotiations -- Consumer Rou..
DJ
10/02FAST RETAILING : Sales data for yr to August 2021 (28KB)
PU
10/02FAST RETAILING : Year to August 2021 (26KB)
PU
10/02FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (August 2021)
PU
09/30FAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 990 B 18 897 M 18 897 M
Net income 2020 94 202 M 895 M 895 M
Net cash 2020 397 B 3 769 M 3 769 M
P/E ratio 2020 74,4x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 7 111 B 67 370 M 67 539 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 56 523
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 64 893,75 JPY
Last Close Price 69 650,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 3,37%
Spread / Average Target -6,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.5.82%66 528
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.28%88 627
KERING SA0.68%86 524
ROSS STORES, INC.-16.13%35 116
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-17.42%30 086
ZALANDO SE89.95%25 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group