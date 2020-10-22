Log in
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/21
72090 JPY   -1.45%
Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

10/22/2020

Last Updated: 2020.10.22

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') hereby announces that the directors of the Company will consider passing of a written resolution on November 4, 2020 to approve payment of final dividend of the Company for the year ended August 31, 2020.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, October 22, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 04:04:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 1 990 B 19 003 M 19 003 M
Net income 2020 94 202 M 900 M 900 M
Net cash 2020 397 B 3 790 M 3 790 M
P/E ratio 2020 77,0x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 7 360 B 70 359 M 70 299 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 56 523
Free-Float 51,3%
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 68 468,75 JPY
Last Close Price 72 090,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.91%70 745
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.69%88 429
KERING SA0.65%87 099
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.82%32 817
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-16.71%29 993
ZALANDO SE88.09%25 288
