Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

Last Updated: 2020.11.09

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(269KB)

to Chinese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the announcements of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') dated 5 August 2020 and 4 November 2020 in relation to the final dividend for the year ended 31 August 2020.

Based on the information provided by the depositary of Hong Kong Depositary Receipts ('HDRs'), the Company is pleased to announce that:

(1) the final gross amount of the year-end dividend payable per HDR is HK$ 0.1794148 based on the Japanese yen / Hong Kong dollar exchange rate of 0.0747562 as of 6 November 2020; (2) the final net amount of the year-end dividend payable per HDR is HK$ 0.1179375 based on the Japanese yen / Hong Kong dollar exchange rate of 0.0747562 as of 6 November 2020, after deduction of the following charges by the HDR depositary: (a) a withholding income tax of 15.315%* or HK$ 0.0274773

(Holders of HDRs should consult their own tax advisers for advice on the reduction of any withholding tax based on their own particular circumstances.); and (b) a dividend fee of HK$ 0.034. * The current withholding income tax rate on dividends for Japanese listed equities is 15.315%. (3) holders of HDRs will receive the payment through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary for the HDRs, on 17 November 2020.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, 9 November 2020

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Top of page