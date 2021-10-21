Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices -

10/21/2021 | 12:24am EDT
Last Updated: 2021.10.21

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
(236KB)

to Chinese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the directors of the Company will consider passing of a written resolution on 2 November, 2021 to approve payment of final dividend of the Company for the year ended August 31, 2021.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, October 21, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 182 B 19 088 M 19 088 M
Net income 2021 165 B 1 444 M 1 444 M
Net cash 2021 546 B 4 775 M 4 775 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 7 712 B 67 516 M 67 472 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 75 500,00 JPY
Average target price 82 605,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-18.35%67 094
INDITEX20.89%115 043
KERING8.78%94 002
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.09%38 614
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.28%32 945
ZALANDO SE-11.75%23 285