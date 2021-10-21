Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

Last Updated: 2021.10.21

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the directors of the Company will consider passing of a written resolution on 2 November, 2021 to approve payment of final dividend of the Company for the year ended August 31, 2021.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, October 21, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

