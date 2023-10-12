Last Updated: 2023.10.12
to Japanese page

Year to August 2023 (September 1, 2022 ～ August 31, 2023)
Full Year [Link]
(772KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(730KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(732KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(807KB)
Year to August 2022 (September 1, 2021 ～ August 31, 2022)
Full Year [Link]
(760KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(725KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(219KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(680KB)
Year to August 2021 (September 1, 2020 ～ August 31, 2021)
Full Year [Link]
(830KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(722KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(327KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(316KB)
Year to August 2020 (September 1, 2019 ～ August 31, 2020)
Full Year [Link]
(392KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(657KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(343KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(695KB)
Year to August 2019 (September 1, 2018 ～ August 31, 2019)
Full Year [Link]
(284KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(657KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(723KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(727KB)
Year to August 2018 (September 1, 2017 ～ August 31, 2018)
Full Year [Link]
(753KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(646KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(723KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(740KB)
Year to August 2017 (September 1, 2016 ～ August 31, 2017)
Full Year [Link]
(682KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(661KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(371KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(656KB)
Year to August 2016 (September 1, 2015 ～ August 31, 2016)
Full Year [Link]
(283KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(274KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(303KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(273KB)
Year to August 2015 (September 1, 2014 ～ August 31, 2015)
Full Year [Link]
(239KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(264KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(309KB)
First Quarter [Link]
(175KB)
Year to August 2014 (September 1, 2013 ～ August 31, 2014)
Full Year [Link]
(320KB)
Third Quarter [Link]
(135KB)
Second Quarter [Link]
(195KB)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 06:12:23 UTC.