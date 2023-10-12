Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. specializes in the distribution of clothes for men, women and children. At the end of August 2021, the marketing of the products is ensured through a network of 3,527 stores broken down by name mainly between Uniqlo (2,312), G.U. (439), Theory (431), Comptoir des Cotonniers (153), PLST (98) and Princesse Tam.Tam (94). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (52.5%), China (21.4%), and other (26.1%).

Sector Consumer Cyclicals