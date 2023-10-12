Delayed
Japan Exchange
02:00:00 2023-10-12 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
33750.00
JPY
+1.23%
+6.30%
+25.73%
Fast Retailing : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 August 2023 and Resumption of Trading
October 12, 2023 at 02:13 am EDT
Last Updated: 2023.10.12
to Japanese page
Year to August 2023 (September 1, 2022 ～ August 31, 2023)
Full Year
[Link]
(772KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(730KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(732KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(807KB)
Year to August 2022 (September 1, 2021 ～ August 31, 2022)
Full Year
[Link]
(760KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(725KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(219KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(680KB)
Year to August 2021 (September 1, 2020 ～ August 31, 2021)
Full Year
[Link]
(830KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(722KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(327KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(316KB)
Year to August 2020 (September 1, 2019 ～ August 31, 2020)
Full Year
[Link]
(392KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(657KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(343KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(695KB)
Year to August 2019 (September 1, 2018 ～ August 31, 2019)
Full Year
[Link]
(284KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(657KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(723KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(727KB)
Year to August 2018 (September 1, 2017 ～ August 31, 2018)
Full Year
[Link]
(753KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(646KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(723KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(740KB)
Year to August 2017 (September 1, 2016 ～ August 31, 2017)
Full Year
[Link]
(682KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(661KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(371KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(656KB)
Year to August 2016 (September 1, 2015 ～ August 31, 2016)
Full Year
[Link]
(283KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(274KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(303KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(273KB)
Year to August 2015 (September 1, 2014 ～ August 31, 2015)
Full Year
[Link]
(239KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(264KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(309KB)
First Quarter
[Link]
(175KB)
Year to August 2014 (September 1, 2013 ～ August 31, 2014)
Full Year
[Link]
(320KB)
Third Quarter
[Link]
(135KB)
Second Quarter
[Link]
(195KB)
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. specializes in the distribution of clothes for men, women and children.
At the end of August 2021, the marketing of the products is ensured through a network of 3,527 stores broken down by name mainly between Uniqlo (2,312), G.U. (439), Theory (431), Comptoir des Cotonniers (153), PLST (98) and Princesse Tam.Tam (94).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (52.5%), China (21.4%), and other (26.1%).
Last Close Price
33340.00JPY
Average target price
36372.09JPY
Spread / Average Target
+9.09% Consensus