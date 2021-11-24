Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : Donates One Million Items of Winter Clothing for Refugees and Internally Displaced People - Donation Includes HEATTECH, Outerwear, and Monetary Support to Protect Forcibly Displaced Persons This Winter

11/24/2021 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last Updated: 2021.11.24

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

Fast Retailing will donate a total of one million items of UNIQLO HEATTECH and outerwear (worth around ¥1 billion yen) to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The donation will provide support to refugees and internally displaced persons during the winter months.

In addition, in response to an appeal from UNHCR, Fast Retailing will donate US$800,000 to UNHCR, to help displaced persons in Afghanistan and the region this winter. Even before the full-fledged onset of winter, when temperatures can fall below freezing, many displaced persons in Afghanistan and surrounding regions have been subject to drought and other natural disasters, as well as food shortages. All this in addition to the risk of COVID-19. This donation will be used to provide relief supplies, such as blankets, solar lanterns, and tent insulation kits, to allow people forced to flee, especially women and children in particularly vulnerable situations, to protect themselves from sub-zero temperatures.

Speaking of the donation, Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO of Fast Retailing, said, "Through our decade-long partnership with UNHCR, we believe that supporting refugees is a major responsibility of a global company. It is essential for sustainable development that people who have been forced to flee their homes are able to rebuild their lives. We hope that the clothing and relief we deliver together with the UNHCR will help protect the lives and health of displaced people preparing to face a harsh winter."

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, also commented: "Today there are more than 84 million refugees and displaced people who have fled war, conflict, violence, discrimination, or persecution. Many of them are preparing to face winter struggling to keep their families warm while also facing the threat of COVID-19. Thanks to support from amazing partners like Fast Retailing and their customers, this winter we can help keep refugees safe and warm."

Fast Retailing launched its refugee assistance program in 2001. In 2006, Fast Retailing partnered with UNHCR to provide clothing support for refugees and internally displaced persons around the world. To date, the company has sent more than 46.1 million items of new and recycled clothing through UNHCR and other organizations to refugees and internally displaced persons in 79 countries and regions worldwide. Going forward, Fast Retailing will continue to support a long-term resolution to the global refugee crisis through its clothing businesses.

More information

Fast Retailing's global partnership with UNHCR

Fast Retailing began working with UNHCR in 2006, providing clothing assistance to refugees around the world. In 2011, to give more comprehensive support to help solve the refugee crisis, Fast Retailing became the first company based in Asia to enter into a global partnership with the UNHCR. Along with long-standing activities such as sending UNIQLO and GU items collected through its product recycling initiative to refugee camps, Fast Retailing provides a wide range of assistance, including emergency support, refugee self-reliance programs, employing refugees in UNIQLO stores, conducting refugee awareness campaigns, and dispatching employees to the UNHCR.

More information is available at:

Current refugee assistance programs at Fast Retailing

UNIQLO:
UNIQLO stores in 10 countries, including Europe and the US, will conduct an Every Giving Tuesday campaign between November 30 and December 21 to raise awareness of refugee issues among customers, encouraging them to join support efforts. During the campaign, UNIQLO will donate one HEATTECH item to refugees through UNHCR for each HEATTECH item purchased by customers.

More information on UNIQLO's sustainability program, including "RE.UNIQLO", its circular sustainability program, is available at: www.uniqlo.com/jp/en/contents/sustainability/

GU:
GU collects items from customers that they no longer use and sends these to people around the world in need of clothing. Also, customers who purchase items at GU, and participants in the recycling program, receive GU Miles. In addition to standard loyalty-program benefits, customers can also elect to convert their GU Miles into monetary donations for preferred partner organizations engaged in sustainability activities.

Theory:
Customers spending 10,000 yen or more at select Theory locations receive an ornament from the MADE51 Holiday Collection as a gift. The MADE51 program established by UNHCR supports self-reliance for refugees by selling handicraft items made by refugees in Afghanistan and countries around the world, helping to raise awareness.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee because of conflict and persecution. We deliver life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water; help safeguard fundamental human rights; and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future.

More information about UNHCR's Winter Appeal is available at:
https://donate.unhcr.org/int/en/winter-2021

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
01:10aFAST RETAILING : Donates One Million Items of Winter Clothing for Refugees and Internally ..
PU
11/22Japan's Nikkei reverses course to end higher, COVID-19 concerns cap gains
RE
11/19FAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
11/16Japanese shares fall on worries over rising costs, yen's weakness
RE
11/12Fast Retailing to Award 36,772 Right Shares to Employees in Three Tranches
MT
11/11Overseas Regulatory Announcement - The Issuance of Stock-Based Compensation Stock Optio..
PU
11/11UNIQLO Unveils New Collection of Official Clothing for Swedish National Team at the 202..
PU
11/09Japan stocks end lower as yen firms; SoftBank Group blunts losses
RE
11/08SoftBank Group keeps Nikkei afloat as tech shares stand out
RE
11/07Fast Retailing Announcements and Notices -[Announcement of Payment of Final Dividend fo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 182 B 18 955 M 18 955 M
Net income 2021 165 B 1 434 M 1 434 M
Net cash 2021 546 B 4 741 M 4 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 7 571 B 65 845 M 65 777 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 74 120,00 JPY
Average target price 82 176,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-19.84%65 845
INDITEX19.20%108 894
KERING19.06%99 000
ROSS STORES, INC.-6.01%39 506
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-5.55%30 000
ZALANDO SE-13.38%23 160