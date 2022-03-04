Log in
Fast Retailing : Donating US$10 Million and 200,000 Clothing Items to UNHCR to Support Humanitarian Aid for People Forced to Flee in Ukraine and Neighboring Countries - Donation includes HEATTECH innerwear and blankets, and other essential items

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
Last Updated: 2022.03.04

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., in response to the humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, today announced a donation of US$10 million (approx. ¥1.15 billion) to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support people forced to flee. The donation* will be used by UNHCR to provide such urgent assistance as shelter, psychosocial support and core relief items to affected populations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Fast Retailing will also donate 100,000 pieces of UNIQLO clothing and other items, including HEATTECH blankets, HEATTECH innerwear, and AIRism masks, as well as 100,000 items of winter clothing collected at UNIQLO stores in Japan through the company's clothing recycling program. In response to UNHCR's needs, these items will be distributed to refugees in Poland and other countries.

According to UN estimates, the total number of internally displaced people in Ukraine could reach more than seven million and the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine could reach more than four million people. Ukraine and many neighboring countries experience harsh winters, often with below-freezing temperatures continuing well into March, making protection against the cold an urgent matter.

Because of this escalating situation, on March 1, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on the world's governments, corporations, and individuals to support the growing needs of refugees. UNHCR urgently requires US$270 million for an initial three-month period, and US$240 million for its regional refugee response for six months.

Fast Retailing started working with UNHCR in 2006, providing clothing assistance to refugees around the world. In 2011, to provide more comprehensive support to people forced to flee, Fast Retailing became the first company based in Asia to enter into a global partnership with UNHCR. Going forward, Fast Retailing will continue to work with UNHCR and stand with people forced to flee.

More information on Fast Retailing support for refugees is available at:
https://www.fastretailing.com/eng/sustainability/community/refugees.html

* Donations made through Japan for UNHCR, a non-profit organization certified as a National Partner of UNHCR in Japan.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
