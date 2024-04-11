April 11, 2024

Group: FY2024 1H Results

Revenue up, significant profit gain. Operating profit in line with plan

unit : billion of yen

Yr to Aug. 2023

Yr to Aug. 2024

(6 mths to Feb.2023)

(6 mths to Feb.2024)

y/y

Actual

Actual

Revenue

1,467.3

1,598.9

+9.0%

Gross profit

741.5

845.2

+14.0%

(to revenue)

50.5%

52.9%

+2.4p

SG&A

524.2

594.0

+13.3%

(to revenue)

35.7%

37.2%

+1.5p

Business profit

217.3

251.1

+15.6%

(to revenue)

14.8%

15.7%

+0.9p

Other income, expenses

2.9

5.9

+100.3%

Operating profit

220.2

257.0

+16.7%

(to revenue)

15.0%

16.1%

+1.1p

Finance income, costs

10.2

42.3

+313.4%

Profit before income taxes

230.4

299.3

+29.9%

(to revenue)

15.7%

18.7%

+3.0p

Profit attributable to

153.3

195.9

+27.7%

owners of the parent

(to revenue)

10.5%

12.3%

+1.8p

3

FY2024 1H Results: Main Points

UNIQLO N. America, Europe, and SE Asia, along with GU, generated large profit gains as key growth pillars. Helped drive Group expansion and achieve a record performance.

N. America and Europe enters a virtuous growth cycle on the back of rising affinity toward LifeWear, expanding customer bases, and accelerated opening of new stores.

Operating profit from the Greater China region, another growth pillar, was unable to climb above the previous year's level due to unseasonable weather and a decline in consumer appetite for apparel.

Made thorough STOP&GO decisions on ordering to match sales trends. Gross margins improved at UNIQLO Japan and all other segments. Consolidated operating margin also rose.

4

Group: FY2024 1H Operating profit

Revenue

¥1.4673trln → ¥1.5989trln

為替影響

¥1.5989trln

Group

+¥131.6bln

UQ Japan

−¥10.0bln

UQ Intl.

+¥128.7bln

GU

+¥14.0bln

Global Brands

−¥0.8bln

Group

+3.2

USD

+5.8%

RMB

+2.9%

EUR

+11.6%

KRW

+7.0%

+9.0%

Gross profit margin

50.552.9

Group

+2.4

UQ Japan

+3.6

UQ Intl.

+1.1

GU

+2.2

SG&A ratio

35.737.2

Group

+1.5

UQ Japan

+1.3

UQ Intl.

+0.7

GU

+0.7

We changed the practice followed through FY2023 of reporting year-end bonuses as a lump sum in August to monthly accounting from FY2024. If we strip out this impact, the SG&A ratio increased by 0.9p to 36.6%

Operating profit margin

¥845.2bln +14.0%

¥594.0bln +13.3%

Foreign exchange

gain: ¥4.3bln

¥251.1bln

¥5.9bln

15.6%

SG&A

Other

income/expenses

15.016.1

Group

+1.1

UQ Japan

+2.3

UQ Intl.

+0.9

GU

+0.6

¥257.0bln 16.7%

FY2024

FY2024

FY2024

FY2024

1H

1H

1H

1H

5

Revenue

Gross profit

Business profit

Operating profit

Group: FY2024 1H

Profit Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Interest income and expenses:

¥25.7bln

Foreign exchange gains (losses) :

¥ 16.5bln

(September 1, 2023: 1USD=146.2JPY, February 29, 2024: 1USD=150.7JPY)

¥299.3bln ¥89.9bln

¥42.3bln 29.9%

¥257.0bln 16.7%

Net finance

¥209.4bln

income

¥195.9bln

27.2%

¥13.5bln

Income taxes

27.7%

Non-controlling

assets

FY2024

FY2024

1H

1H

Profit before

Operating

Income tax

profit

FY2024

1H

Profit for the

period

FY2024

1H

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

6

1H Breakdown by Group Operation

unit : billion of yen

UNIQLO

Japan

UNIQLO

International

GU

Global

Brands

Yr to Aug. 2023

Yr to Aug. 2024

(6 mths to Feb.2023)

(6 mths to Feb.2024

y/y

Actual

Revenue

495.1

485.1

-2.0%

Business profit

66.9

76.4

+14.2%

(to revenue)

13.5%

15.8%

+2.3p

Other income, expenses

0.4

0.8

+75.8%

Operating profit

67.3

77.2

+14.7%

(to revenue)

13.6%

15.9%

+2.3p

Revenue

755.2

883.9

+17.0%

Business profit

124.9

150.0

+20.1%

(to revenue)

16.5%

17.0%

+0.5p

Other income, expenses

-2.2

0.8

-

Operating profit

122.6

150.9

+23.0%

(to revenue)

16.2%

17.1%

+0.9p

Revenue

145.5

159.5

+9.6%

Business profit

11.7

15.1

+28.7%

(to revenue)

8.1%

9.5%

+1.4p

Other income, expenses

1.2

0.1

-85.0%

Operating profit

13.0

15.3

+17.5%

(to revenue)

9.0%

9.6%

+0.6p

Revenue

70.2

69.4

-1.2%

Business profit

-0.4

-1.7

-

(to revenue)

-

-

-

Other income, expenses

0.5

-0.0

-

Operating profit

0.1

-1.7

-

(to revenue)

0.2%

-

-

Note: In addition to the above, the consolidated results also include Fast Retailing's real estate leasing business as well as adjustment amounts that

7

are not attributable to any of the four reporting segments.

UNIQLO Japan: 1H Overview

Revenue down but sharp profit gain. Operating profit exceeds plan

While revenue fell short of our recent estimates, operating profit exceeded expectations thanks to more successful control over ordering, which boosted the gross profit margin, and a bigger-than-planned reduction in SG&A expenses.

unit : billion of yen

Revenue

Gross profit

(to revenue)

SG&A

(to revenue)

Business profit

(to revenue)

Other income, expenses

Operating profit

(to revenue)

Yr to Aug. 2023

Yr to Aug. 2024

(6 mths to

(6 mths to Feb.2024

y/y

Feb.2023)

495.1

485.1

-2.0%

226.2

239.0

+5.7%

45.7%

49.3%

+3.6p

159.3

162.6

+2.1%

32.2%

33.5%

+1.3p

66.9

76.4

+14.2%

13.5%

15.8%

+2.3p

0.4

0.8

+75.8%

67.3

77.2

+14.7%

13.6%

15.9%

+2.3p

8

UNIQLO Japan: 1H Revenue

1H same-store sales −3.4% y/y (1Q: +0.2%, 2Q: −6.8%)

1H sales declined overall as unusually warm weather at the beginning of the season in September and October and the bumper month of December stifled demand for Winter goods and we failed to compile enough suitable products for warm winter weather or convey enough product-related information.

Strong revenue gains in November and February when product launches matched the prevailing weather conditions. Strong sales of HEATTECH innerwear, fleece T-shirts, and wide pants drove overall performance.

Having clarified the issues, we started (1) increasing the proportion of products that are not so easily impacted by the weather, (2) developing newsworthy products, and (3) strengthening communication by clearly ascertaining which products should be strategically marketed.

e-commerce sales: ¥74.3bln (−6.3% y/y, 15.3% of total sales)

March same-store sales: −1.5% y/y. Sales of Spring items dampened by cold weather throughout the month.

Same-store sales

Yr to Aug.2024

y/y

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Q

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Q

1H

Mar.

Net sales

-4.6%

-8.5%

10.0%

0.2%

-15.4%

0.4%

7.2%

-6.8%

-3.4%

-1.5%

Customer visits

-6.8%

-10.3%

6.0%

-2.8%

-14.6%

-1.3%

2.6%

-7.1%

-5.0%

-7.7%

Customer spend

2.3%

2.0%

3.8%

3.2%

-0.9%

1.8%

4.4%

0.3%

1.8%

6.7%

UNIQLO Japan: Gross Profit Margin, SG&A Ratio

Gross profit margin: 49.3% (improved +3.6p y/y)

Gross profit margin improved primarily on the back of improved cost of sales.

Cost of sales: Rose in FY2023 1H due to sharp depreciation in yen spot rates used for additional production orders. Improved considerably in FY2024 1H as greater ordering accuracy reduced additional production orders and, consequently, the impact of yen spot rates.

Discounting rate: Rose slightly y/y on efforts to attract customers and rundown inventory. End-February inventory was sitting at an appropriate level.

SG&A ratio: 33.5% (Rose +1.3p y/y)

SG&A ratio rose on higher personnel costs and depreciation ratios in the face of lower sales.

Personnel: Rose y/y in monetary terms due to the change in year-end bonus reporting from lump-sum recording in August through FY2023 to monthly recording from FY2024. The ratio declined slightly when this impact was removed. Productivity and sales per employee were improved by reducing inventory levels, improving store operations, and utilizing digital technology.

Depreciation: Rose y/y on the first recording of depreciation expenses following the launch of automated warehouses that were newly constructed last year.

If we strip out the factor relating to changes in the timing of recording year-end bonuses, the SG&A ratio

improved by 1.0p to 33.2%.

10

