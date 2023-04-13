Fast Retailing : First−half Results for September 2022 to February 2023, and Estimates for FY2023 (1.4MB)
April 13, 2023
Fast Retailing First−half
Results for September 2022 to February 2023, and Estimates for FY2023
Takeshi Okazaki
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO
Contents
Ⅰ． FY2023 First−half Business Results Ⅱ． Estimates for FY2023
Ⅲ． Reference materials
３～p20 p21～p28 p29～p32
Disclosure of Corporate Performance
Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are
calculated using IFRS standards.
Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)
Group Operations:
UNIQLO Japan:
UNIQLO Japan operations
UNIQLO International:
All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan
GU:
All GU operations inside and outside Japan
Global Brands:
Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam
Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.
From fiscal 2023, performance from the Royalties Division, which used to be displayed under the UNIQLO Japan reportable segment, will be included
under Adjustments as companywide income/expenses.
A Note on Business Forecasts
When compiling business estimates, plans and target figures in this document, the figures that are not historical facts are forward looking statements based on
management's judgment in light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans and target figures may vary materially from the actual business
results depending on the economic environment, our response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.
Group: FY2023 1H Results
Large revenue, profit gains. Exceeded expectations. A record result
unit : billion of yen
Yr to Aug. 2022
Yr to Aug. 2023
(6 mths to Feb.2022)
(6 mths to Feb.2023)
y/y
Actual
Actual
Revenue
1,218.9
1,467.3
+20.4%
(to revenue)
100.0%
100.0%
-
Gross profit
629.0
741.5
+17.9%
(to revenue)
51.6%
50.5%
-1.1p
SG&A
439.2
524.2
+19.3%
(to revenue)
36.0%
35.7%
-0.3p
Business profit
189.8
217.3
+14.5%
(to revenue)
15.6%
14.8%
-0.8p
Other income, expenses
-0.5
2.9
-
(to revenue)
-
0.2%
-
Operating profit
189.2
220.2
+16.4%
(to revenue)
15.5%
15.0%
-0.5p
Finance income, costs
23.2
10.2
-56.0%
(to revenue)
1.9%
0.7%
-1.2p
Profit before income taxes
212.5
230.4
+8.4%
(to revenue)
17.4%
15.7%
-1.7p
Profit attributable to
146.8
153.3
+4.5%
owners of the parent
(to revenue)
12.0%
10.5%
-1.5p
FY2023 1H Results: Key Points
・We declared our intention to diversify our earnings pillars and we are starting to see results from our drive to strengthen branding, pursue business that meets customer needs and conveys product value, and accelerate new store openings.
UNIQLO SE Asia, N. America, and Europe operations generated particularly sharp revenue and profit gainsand are entering afull-fledgedgrowth phase.
・Consolidated profit increased by ¥30.9bln, with SE Asia, N. America, and Europe accounting for approx. 80% of that profit gain.
・GU once again generated sharp revenue and profit gains as we established frameworks to promote renewed high growth.
・UNIQLO Japan performed well by reporting sharply higher revenue. However, profit dipped slightly as the weaker yen resulted in higher procurement costs.
・While the Mainland China market reported lower 1H revenue and profit due to COVID-19, that operation started recovering markedly in January.
・We are convinced that our LifeWear values are supported by customers worldwide and our global brand position is firm, so we are ready to earnestly accelerate growth.
