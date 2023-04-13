Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
30270.00 JPY   +2.14%
02:55aUniqlo Owner Posts 4.5% Rise in First-Half Net Profit, Raises Annual Guidance
DJ
02:38aTokyo stocks gain for 5th day, lifted by Fast Retailing
AQ
02:25aFast Retailing : Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 28 February 2023 and Resumption of Trading
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : First−half Results for September 2022 to February 2023, and Estimates for FY2023 (1.4MB)

04/13/2023 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 13, 2023

Fast Retailing First−half

Results for September 2022 to February 2023, and Estimates for FY2023

Takeshi Okazaki

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO

Contents

Ⅰ． FY2023 First−half Business Results Ⅱ． Estimates for FY2023

Ⅲ． Reference materials

  1. ３～p20 p21p28 p29p32

Disclosure of Corporate Performance

Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are

calculated using IFRS standards.

Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)

Group Operations:

UNIQLO Japan:

UNIQLO Japan operations

UNIQLO International:

All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan

GU:

All GU operations inside and outside Japan

Global Brands:

Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam

Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.

From fiscal 2023, performance from the Royalties Division, which used to be displayed under the UNIQLO Japan reportable segment, will be included

under Adjustments as companywide income/expenses.

A Note on Business Forecasts

When compiling business estimates, plans and target figures in this document, the figures that are not historical facts are forward looking statements based on

management's judgment in light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans and target figures may vary materially from the actual business

results depending on the economic environment, our response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.

2

Group: FY2023 1H Results

Large revenue, profit gains. Exceeded expectations. A record result

unit : billion of yen

Yr to Aug. 2022

Yr to Aug. 2023

(6 mths to Feb.2022)

(6 mths to Feb.2023)

y/y

Actual

Actual

Revenue

1,218.9

1,467.3

+20.4%

(to revenue)

100.0%

100.0%

-

Gross profit

629.0

741.5

+17.9%

(to revenue)

51.6%

50.5%

-1.1p

SG&A

439.2

524.2

+19.3%

(to revenue)

36.0%

35.7%

-0.3p

Business profit

189.8

217.3

+14.5%

(to revenue)

15.6%

14.8%

-0.8p

Other income, expenses

-0.5

2.9

-

(to revenue)

-

0.2%

-

Operating profit

189.2

220.2

+16.4%

(to revenue)

15.5%

15.0%

-0.5p

Finance income, costs

23.2

10.2

-56.0%

(to revenue)

1.9%

0.7%

-1.2p

Profit before income taxes

212.5

230.4

+8.4%

(to revenue)

17.4%

15.7%

-1.7p

Profit attributable to

146.8

153.3

+4.5%

owners of the parent

(to revenue)

12.0%

10.5%

-1.5p

3

FY2023 1H Results: Key Points

We declared our intention to diversify our earnings pillars and we are starting to see results from our drive to strengthen branding, pursue business that meets customer needs and conveys product value, and accelerate new store openings.

  • UNIQLO SE Asia, N. America, and Europe operations generated particularly sharp revenue and profit gains and are entering a full-fledgedgrowth phase.

Consolidated profit increased by ¥30.9bln, with SE Asia, N. America, and Europe accounting for approx. 80% of that profit gain.

GU once again generated sharp revenue and profit gains as we established frameworks to promote renewed high growth.

UNIQLO Japan performed well by reporting sharply higher revenue. However, profit dipped slightly as the weaker yen resulted in higher procurement costs.

While the Mainland China market reported lower 1H revenue and profit due to COVID-19, that operation started recovering markedly in January.

We are convinced that our LifeWear values are supported by customers worldwide and our global brand position is firm, so we are ready to earnestly accelerate growth.

4

Group: FY2023 1H Operating profit

¥1.4673trln 20.4%

Revenue

¥1.2189trln → ¥1.4673trln

Group

+¥248.3bln

UQ Japan

+¥52.6bln

UQ Intl.

+¥161.9bln

GU

+¥22.7bln

Global Brands

+¥11.2bln

Gross profit margin 51.650.5

Group −1.1

UQ Japan −2.2

UQ Intl. −0.4

GU −1.8

Forex impact

Group

7.2

USD

22.6

RMB

11.7

EUR

9.6

KRW

8.7

SG&A ratio 36.035.7

Group

−0.3

UQ Japan

−0.5

UQ Intl.

0.4

GU

−1.5

¥741.5bln ¥524.2bln

17.9% 19.3%

Foreign exchange gain: ¥2.9bln

¥217.3bln

¥2.9bln

¥220.2bln

14.5%

16.4%

SG&A

Other

income/expenses

FY2023

1H Revenue

FY2023

FY2023

FY2023

1H

1H

1H

5

Gross profit

Business profit

Operating profit

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
02:55aUniqlo Owner Posts 4.5% Rise in First-Half Net Profit, Raises Annual Guidance
DJ
02:38aTokyo stocks gain for 5th day, lifted by Fast Retailing
AQ
02:25aFast Retailing : Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 28 February 2023 an..
PU
02:25aFast Retailing : First−half Results for September 2022 to February 2023, and Estimat..
PU
02:25aFast Retailing : Year to August 2023 (September 1, 2022 ～ August 31, 2023) Second Q..
PU
02:19aUniqlo parent Fast Retailing's H1 profit climbs 16.4%
RE
04/12Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Lower as Fed Rate Hike Fe..
DJ
04/12Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Lower as Fed Rate Hike Fe..
DJ
04/12Japan shares mixed after four-day gain on US recession concerns
RE
04/11Uniqlo owner expected to post 30% profit rise, as investors eye China results
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 623 B 19 699 M 19 699 M
Net income 2023 234 B 1 754 M 1 754 M
Net cash 2023 876 B 6 578 M 6 578 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,0x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 9 086 B 68 244 M 68 244 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 57 576
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 29 635,00 JPY
Average target price 30 154,36 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.40%68 244
INDITEX22.37%103 578
KERING16.53%74 290
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.36%35 960
HENNES & MAURITZ AB35.35%23 685
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-6.82%12 751
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer