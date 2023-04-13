Fast Retailing : First−half Results for September 2022 to February 2023, and Estimates for FY2023 (1.4MB)

Results for September 2022 to February 2023, and Estimates for FY2023

From fiscal 2023, performance from the Royalties Division, which used to be displayed under the UNIQLO Japan reportable segment, will be included

Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.

All GU operations inside and outside Japan

All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan

FY2023 1H Results: Key Points

・We declared our intention to diversify our earnings pillars and we are starting to see results from our drive to strengthen branding, pursue business that meets customer needs and conveys product value, and accelerate new store openings.

UNIQLO SE Asia, N. America, and Europe operations generated particularly sharp revenue and profit gains and are entering a full-fledged growth phase.

・Consolidated profit increased by ¥30.9bln, with SE Asia, N. America, and Europe accounting for approx. 80% of that profit gain.

・GU once again generated sharp revenue and profit gains as we established frameworks to promote renewed high growth.

・UNIQLO Japan performed well by reporting sharply higher revenue. However, profit dipped slightly as the weaker yen resulted in higher procurement costs.

・While the Mainland China market reported lower 1H revenue and profit due to COVID-19, that operation started recovering markedly in January.

・We are convinced that our LifeWear values are supported by customers worldwide and our global brand position is firm, so we are ready to earnestly accelerate growth.

