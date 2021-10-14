Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : Future Business Outlook (1.4MB)

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 14, 2021

Fast Retailing Future

Business Outlook

Tadashi Yanai

Chairman, President & CEO of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

A new era has begun

2

Realizing a management style that

further evolves LifeWear

"to meet customer needs and

create new customers"

3

Further accelerating our

global development

4

UNIQLO RIVOLI

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
02:12aFAST RETAILING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Notice related to the issuance of stoc..
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : Future Business Outlook (1.4MB)
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : Results for FY2021 and Estimates for FY2022 (339KB)
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : The Ariake Project Becoming a digital consumer retailing company (545KB)
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : (830kb)
PU
02:12aFAST RETAILING : (456kb)
PU
02:07aFAST RETAILING : Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing forecasts 8.4% rise in operating profit next ..
RE
10/13Nikkei jumps tracking Nasdaq, Tokyo Electron shines
RE
10/13Not so fast! Supply bottlenecks strain fashion chains
RE
10/11FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Signs Official Supplier Agreement with Swedish Ski Association to ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 182 B 19 215 M 19 215 M
Net income 2021 165 B 1 453 M 1 453 M
Net cash 2021 546 B 4 806 M 4 806 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 7 306 B 64 417 M 64 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 71 540,00 JPY
Average target price 85 657,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-22.63%64 417
INDITEX16.74%109 128
KERING8.40%91 230
ROSS STORES, INC.-13.53%37 740
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-4.03%31 148
ZALANDO SE-15.92%21 436