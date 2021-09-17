Fast Retailing : GHG Reduction Targets Approved as Science-Based

Last Updated: 2021.09.17

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. today announces that the targets it has set for reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by fiscal 2030 have been approved by the international organization, Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), as science-based targets (SBTs) in line with what the latest climate science says is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Fast Retailing Targets Approved as SBTs

●Scope 1 & 2

(Emissions from own operations, such as stores and main offices) 90% reduction in GHG emissions from FY2019 levels by FY2030 ●Scope 3

(Emissions from production of raw materials for products, fabric production, and garment manufacturing*) 20% reduction in GHG emissions from FY2019 levels by FY2030 ●Proportion of electricity sourced for own operations derived from renewable energy 100% by FY2030

* UNIQLO and GU products

Fast Retailing is now implementing measures based on these targets to reduce GHG emissions from its own operations and in its supply chain. Further, the company is strengthening measures to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

About Science-Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

