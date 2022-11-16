Fast Retailing : "LifeWear=Sustainablity" Second Annual Sustainability Briefing (3.5MB)

Our four promises for making LifeWear a new industry.

( Announced at the first sustainability briefing held in December 2021 )

1 . Completely overhaul the supply chain to further increase the value of LifeWear

2 . LifeWear must continue to respect the individuality and diversity of all people around the world

3 . Contribute to the stability and sustainable development of society n a global scale by further utilizing the unique power of LifeWear to make the world a better place that we have believed in for over 20 years

4 . Develop and provide new services and technologies

that allow LifeWear to be worn for even longer