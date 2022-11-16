Fast Retailing : "LifeWear=Sustainablity" Second Annual Sustainability Briefing (3.5MB)
11/16/2022 | 03:29am EST
LifeWear = Sustainability?
LifeWear = Sustainability」 Second Annual Sustainability Briefing
2 0 2 2 / 11 / 16
Koji Yanai
Director of the Board and Group Senior Executive Officer Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Our four promises for making LifeWear a new industry.
( Announced at the first sustainability briefing held in December 2021 )
1 . Completely overhaul the supply chain to further increase the value of LifeWear
2 . LifeWear must continue to respect the individuality and diversity of all people around the world
3 . Contribute to the stability and sustainable development of society n a global scale by further utilizing the unique power of LifeWear to make the world a better place that we have believed in for over 20 years
4 . Develop and provide new services and technologies
