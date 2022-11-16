Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-16 am EST
83350.00 JPY   +0.36%
03:29aFast Retailing : "LifeWear=Sustainablity" Second Annual Sustainability Briefing (3.5MB)
PU
01:39aFast Retailing : Hosts Second LifeWear = Sustainability Briefing - Progress and Achievements Toward Commitments Outlined in December 2021
PU
11/15Japanese shares fall on fears of geopolitical risks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : "LifeWear=Sustainablity" Second Annual Sustainability Briefing (3.5MB)

11/16/2022 | 03:29am EST
LifeWear = Sustainability?

  • LifeWear = Sustainability Second Annual Sustainability Briefing

2 0 2 2 / 11 / 16

LifeWear = Sustainability?

Koji Yanai

Director of the Board and Group Senior Executive Officer Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

LifeWear = Sustainability?

Our four promises for making LifeWear a new industry.

( Announced at the first sustainability briefing held in December 2021 )

1 . Completely overhaul the supply chain to further increase the value of LifeWear

2 . LifeWear must continue to respect the individuality and diversity of all people around the world

3 . Contribute to the stability and sustainable development of society n a global scale by further utilizing the unique power of LifeWear to make the world a better place that we have believed in for over 20 years

4 . Develop and provide new services and technologies

that allow LifeWear to be worn for even longer

LifeWear = Sustainability?

The evolution of fleece

Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full - zip Jacket

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 264 B 16 259 M 16 259 M
Net income 2022 248 B 1 780 M 1 780 M
Net cash 2022 690 B 4 954 M 4 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 8 487 B 60 943 M 60 943 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 83 050,00 JPY
Average target price 88 863,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.16%60 943
INDITEX-14.37%78 973
KERING-22.59%69 729
ROSS STORES, INC.-14.42%33 943
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-30.19%19 551
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-46.27%10 192