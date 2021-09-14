Log in
Fast Retailing : Mingyao Global Flagship Store Reopens on October 8 as UNIQLO TAIPEI - Showcasing the Art and Science of LifeWear

09/14/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
Last Updated: 2021.09.15

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the reopening of its Mingyao Global Flagship Store on October 8 under the new name UNIQLO TAIPEI Global Flagship Store, showcasing the Art and Science of LifeWear ten years after its original launch.

The sales area of the renovated store has increased almost one third to approximately 3,500 square meters across four floors, previously three, making it the largest UNIQLO store in Taiwan. UNIQLO TAIPEI Global Flagship Store will offer the full lineup of products, including menswear, womenswear, kids and babies, to meet the needs of different lifestyles. Providing an upgraded omnichannel experience, the store employs materials and interior design that reflect the brand's universal standards. As the only global flagship store in Taiwan, UNIQLO TAIPEI Global Flagship Store will act as an antenna for global UNIQLO initiatives, and as a new landmark bringing the latest in LifeWear to Taiwan.

'UNIQLO first established a presence in Taiwan in 2010, and we truly feel humbled by the support we have been receiving from Taiwanese customers,' said UNIQLO Taiwan CEO Tomokazu Kurose. 'We believe our physical stores are an important medium for communicating our brand message to consumers directly. Through the store, we also engage with them to better understand their needs. We therefore decided to renew the original location on the cosmopolitan East side of the city and rename it UNIQLO TAIPEI Global Flagship Store. Our new store will lead other UNIQLO stores in Taiwan and provide a new customer experience. At the same time, we will continue to offer daily LifeWear that features simple, high quality, functional and beautiful designs. We welcome everyone to discover the new UNIQLO and create a wonderful new daily experience with us.'

The UNIQLO TAIPEI Global Flagship Store will integrate art, science, and culture, including:

  1. Connecting with Global Styles: to provide a wide variety of styling inspirations with the latest LifeWear and aesthetic lifestyle selections that are globally synchronized
  2. Collaborating with Local Community: to present the charm of Taiwan, the new store will collaborate with local brands and merchants to create new collections. In addition, the store also invites local artists to decorate the store, creating a shopping environment that reflects local vibes.
  3. New Shopping Experience: to feature the full product lineup, the popular UTme! service, which allows customers to create custom T-shirts and tote bags, and an interactive resting area and upgraded customer services.

Customers visiting the new UNIQLO TAIPEI Global Flagship Store can experience the brand's global outlook through a Taipei lens, receive new inspirations and experience unique and innovative LifeWear.

Store Overview

Store name : UNIQLO TAIPEI Global Flagship Store
Address : 1-4F, No. 200, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan
Sales area : Approx. 3,500 square meters across four floors
Product lineups : Men's, women's, kids and babies
Opening Date : Friday, October 8, 2021

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 03:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
