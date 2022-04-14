Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/14 02:00:00 am EDT
59550.00 JPY   +2.14%
02:39aUniqlo operator reports record half-year profit despite China slowdown
RE
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2022
PU
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : Overseas Regulatory Announcement -

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last Updated: 2022.04.14

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
(100KB)

to Chinese page
to Japanese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached notice regarding "Dividend on Retained Earnings " of the Company issued on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today. Please note that holders of Hong Kong Depositary Receipts (the "HDRs") are not recorded as shareholders in the Shareholder Registry of the Company and therefore will depend on the depositary to receive any dividends payable to shareholders subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. Holders of HDRs should refer to the announcement of the Company entitled "Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended February 28, 2022" issued on April 14, 2022 for details of the payment of interim dividend to the holders of HDRs.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, April 14, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, our Chairman is Tadashi Yanai, our executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa, Naotake Ono and Kathy Mitsuko Koll (aka Kathy Matsui).  

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
02:39aUniqlo operator reports record half-year profit despite China slowdown
RE
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended February 28, 20..
PU
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement -
PU
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Future Business Outlook (219KB)
PU
02:25aFAST RETAILING : The UNIQLO North America Operation Moves into a New Expansion Stage (932K..
PU
02:25aFAST RETAILING : (708kb)
PU
02:25aFAST RETAILING : (177kb)
PU
01:56aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
04/13Japan's Nikkei gains for second day, tracking Wall Street rise
RE
04/13Uniqlo owner's results seen as bellwether for China shutdown impact
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 243 B 17 850 M 17 850 M
Net income 2022 191 B 1 519 M 1 519 M
Net cash 2022 673 B 5 351 M 5 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 5 956 B 47 390 M 47 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 58 300,00 JPY
Average target price 71 832,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.73%47 390
KERING-25.55%71 393
INDITEX-28.99%67 970
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.58%35 909
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.24%22 940
PRADA S.P.A.-9.42%14 758