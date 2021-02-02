Log in
Fast Retailing : Publishes Sustainability Report 2021

02/02/2021 | 01:12am EST
Last Updated: 2021.02.02

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Fast Retailing today issues its Sustainability Report 2021, which consolidates the company's vision and its latest efforts towards becoming a more sustainable organization. The Sustainability Report 2021 now available on the Fast Retailing website.

Guided by its sustainability statement Unlocking the Power of Clothing, Fast Retailing works to promote initiatives that support the development of a better society through its apparel business. With the lifestyles and awareness of its customers and stakeholders changing against the backdrop of the coronavirus, the company has once again published its sustainability report, which it has issued annually since 2006. The new and easy-to-understand format communicates Fast Retailing's progress towards becoming a business that customers can trust and purchase from with peace of mind, and the corporate vision that underpins its efforts.

Speaking on the release of this year's report, Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO of the Fast Retailing Group, said, 'How are we going to leave behind a positive world for the next generation? What kind of economic activity will create a path to a positive world? We must think wholeheartedly about these questions and act. With our latest Sustainability Report, we hope to reaffirm our commitment to be the kind of business that finds and implements answers to such questions.

The opening feature of the report is a special discussion between Mr. Yanai and French philosopher, economist and futurologist, Jacques Attali. The feature is a transcript of a two-hour conversation held online between the pair in October 2020 and explores how the coronavirus crisis is changing society and how industry can improve in response.

The report also offers several other viewpoints on what a sustainable society can be. It presents a diverse range of interviews that includes a young founder of a fledgling environmental startup, high school students, the CEO of the Swedish Olympic Committee (a country at the leading edge of sustainability) and refugees who have fulfilled their dream.

Finally, the Sustainability Report 2021 integrates highlights of the company's initiatives over a 20-year period, since it first established its Social Contribution Office in 2001. This includes the company's clothing donation program to support refugee camps and victims of natural disasters around the world, its efforts to ensure safe, secure and just labor environments, and its programs to empower and protect workers in its supply chain.

The Fast Retailing Sustainability Report 2021 is available at the links below:

English: https://www.fastretailing.com/eng/sustainability/report/new.html
Japanese: https://www.fastretailing.com/jp/sustainability/report/new.html

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
