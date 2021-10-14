Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : Results for FY2021 and Estimates for FY2022 (339KB)

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
October 14, 2021

Fast Retailing Results for

FY2021 and Estimates for

FY2022

Takeshi Okazaki

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO

Contents

Ｉ． Results for FY2021

P 3 P 22

ＩＩ. Estimates for FY2022

P 23 P 31

ＩＩＩ．Reference

P 32 P 34

Disclosure of Corporate Performance

Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the

year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are calculated using IFRS standards.

Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)

Group Operations:

UNIQLO Japan:

UNIQLO Japan operations

UNIQLO International:

All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan

GU:

All GU operations inside and outside Japan

Global Brands:

Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand

Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.

A Note on Business Forecasts

When compiling business estimates, plans and target figures in this document, the figures that

are not historical facts are forward looking statements based on management's judgment in

light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans and target figures may

vary materially from the actual business results depending on the economic environment, our

response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.

Group: FY2021 (Sep. 2020 - Aug. 2021)

Large profit rise. Operating profit roughly to plan.

UNIQLO-driven recovery

Billions of Yen

Yr to Aug.2020

Yr to Aug.2021

Actual

1H Actual

2H Actual

Full Year

Latest est.

y/y

y/y

Actual

y/y

Jul.15

Revenue

2,008.8

1,202.8

-0.5%

930.1

+16.2%

2,132.9

+6.2%

2,150.0

(to revenue)

100.0%

100.0%

-

100.0%

-

100.0%

-

100.0%

Gross profit

975.8

600.4

+4.1%

473.5

+18.7%

1,073.9

+10.1%

-

(to revenue)

48.6%

49.9%

+2.2p

50.9%

+1.0p

50.3%

+1.7p

-

SG&A

805.8

420.7

-4.1%

397.6

+8.4%

818.4

+1.6%

-

(to revenue)

40.1%

35.0%

-1.3p

42.8%

-3.1p

38.4%

-1.7p

-

Business profit

170.0

179.7

+30.2%

75.8

+136.7%

255.5

+50.3%

255.0

(to revenue)

8.5%

14.9%

+3.5p

8.2%

+4.2p

12.0%

+3.5p

11.9%

Other income, expenses

-20.6

-11.7

-

5.2

-

-6.5

-

-10.0

(to revenue)

-

-

-

0.6%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

149.3

167.9

+22.9%

81.0

+542.6%

249.0

+66.7%

245.0

(to revenue)

7.4%

14.0%

+2.7p

8.7%

+7.1p

11.7%

+4.3p

11.4%

Finance income, costs

3.5

3.4

-75.2%

13.3

-

16.8

+378.8%

17.7

(to revenue)

0.2%

0.3%

-0.9p

1.4%

-

0.8%

+0.6p

0.8%

Profit before income taxes

152.8

171.4

+13.7%

94.3

-

265.8

+73.9%

262.7

(to revenue)

7.6%

14.3%

+1.8p

10.1%

+9.8p

12.5%

+4.9p

12.2%

Profit attributable to

90.3

105.8

+5.4%

63.9

-

169.8

+88.0%

165.0

owners of the parent

(to revenue)

4.5%

8.8%

+0.5p

6.9%

-

8.0%

+3.5p

7.7%

Group: FY2021 Operating Profit

Revenue

¥2.0088trln→ ¥2.1329trln (+¥124.1bln)

Average forex impact +1.9% y/y

1H

2H

FY

1H

2H

FY

Group

−¥5.6bln

+¥129.7bln

+¥124.1bln

Group

±0.0%

+3.9%

+1.9%

UQ Japan

+¥28.9bln

+¥6.7bln

+¥35.7bln

USD

−3.7%

+1.7%

−1.0%

UQ Intl.

−¥19.4bln

+¥105.6bln

+¥86.2bln

RMB

+2.1%

+11.2%

+6.6%

GU

+¥0.3bln

+¥2.9bln

+¥3.3bln

EUR

+4.0%

+9.2%

+6.6%

Global Brands

−¥15.5bln

+¥14.1bln

−¥1.4bln

KRW

+0.8%

+9.5%

+5.0%

¥2.1329trln

Gross profit margin

SG&A ratio

+6.2%

48.6%→ 50.3% (+1.7p)

40.1%→ 38.4% (−1.7p)

1h

2H

FY

Group

+2.2p

+1.0p

+1.7p

UQ Japan

+2.9p

−0.7p

+1.4p

UQ Intl.

+2.9p

+3.1p

+3.2p

GU

±0.0p

−1.8p

−0.9p

1H

2H

FY

Group

−1.3p

−3.1p

−1.7p

UQ Japan

−1.4p

+1.3p

−0.4p

UQ Intl.

−0.9p

−5.3p

−2.0p

GU

−0.4p

±0.0p

−0.2p

¥1.0739trln

¥818.4bln

1. Impairment loss: ¥16.9bln

(UNIQLO Intl.: ¥7.7bln, UNIQLO

+10.1%

+1.6%

Japan: ¥4.6bln Global Brands

¥3.1bln, etc.)

2. J Brand liquidation gain: ¥8.7bln

¥255.5bln

−¥6.5bln

¥249.0bln

+50.3%

+66.7%

SG&A

Other

income/expenses

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

Revenue

Gross profit

Business profit

Operating profit

Group: FY2021

Profit Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Value of foreign-currency denominated assets increased by ¥19.2bln September 1, 2020: 1USD = Approx. 105.4JPY

August 31, 2021: 1USD = Approx. 109.9JPY

¥265.8bln

¥249.0bln ¥16.8bln 73.9% ¥90.1bln 66.7%

Net finance

income

¥175.6bln

94.3%

¥5.8bln

Income taxes

Non-controlling

assets

¥169.8bln 88.0%

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

Operating

Profit before

Profit for the

Profit

profit

Income tax

period

attributable to

owners of the

parent

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 182 B 19 215 M 19 215 M
Net income 2021 165 B 1 453 M 1 453 M
Net cash 2021 546 B 4 806 M 4 806 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 7 306 B 64 417 M 64 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Income Statement Evolution
