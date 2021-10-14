Fast Retailing : Results for FY2021 and Estimates for FY2022 (339KB)
Fast Retailing Results for
FY2021 and Estimates for
FY2022
Takeshi Okazaki
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO
１
Contents
Ｉ． Results for FY2021
P 3
～ P 22
ＩＩ. Estimates for FY2022
P 23
～ P 31
ＩＩＩ．Reference
P 32
～ P 34
Disclosure of Corporate Performance
Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the
year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are calculated using IFRS standards.
Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)
Group Operations:
UNIQLO Japan:
UNIQLO Japan operations
UNIQLO International:
All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan
GU:
All GU operations inside and outside Japan
Global Brands:
Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand
Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.
A Note on Business Forecasts
When compiling business estimates, plans and target figures in this document, the figures that
are not historical facts are forward looking statements based on management's judgment in
light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans and target figures may
vary materially from the actual business results depending on the economic environment, our
response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.
２
Group: FY2021 (Sep. 2020 - Aug. 2021)
Large profit rise. Operating profit roughly to plan.
UNIQLO-driven recovery
Billions of Yen
Yr to Aug.2020
Yr to Aug.2021
Actual
1H Actual
2H Actual
Full Year
Latest est.
y/y
y/y
Actual
y/y
（Jul.15 ）
Revenue
2,008.8
1,202.8
-0.5%
930.1
+16.2%
2,132.9
+6.2%
2,150.0
(to revenue)
100.0%
100.0%
-
100.0%
-
100.0%
-
100.0%
Gross profit
975.8
600.4
+4.1%
473.5
+18.7%
1,073.9
+10.1%
-
(to revenue)
48.6%
49.9%
+2.2p
50.9%
+1.0p
50.3%
+1.7p
-
SG&A
805.8
420.7
-4.1%
397.6
+8.4%
818.4
+1.6%
-
(to revenue)
40.1%
35.0%
-1.3p
42.8%
-3.1p
38.4%
-1.7p
-
Business profit
170.0
179.7
+30.2%
75.8
+136.7%
255.5
+50.3%
255.0
(to revenue)
8.5%
14.9%
+3.5p
8.2%
+4.2p
12.0%
+3.5p
11.9%
Other income, expenses
-20.6
-11.7
-
5.2
-
-6.5
-
-10.0
(to revenue)
-
-
-
0.6%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
149.3
167.9
+22.9%
81.0
+542.6%
249.0
+66.7%
245.0
(to revenue)
7.4%
14.0%
+2.7p
8.7%
+7.1p
11.7%
+4.3p
11.4%
Finance income, costs
3.5
3.4
-75.2%
13.3
-
16.8
+378.8%
17.7
(to revenue)
0.2%
0.3%
-0.9p
1.4%
-
0.8%
+0.6p
0.8%
Profit before income taxes
152.8
171.4
+13.7%
94.3
-
265.8
+73.9%
262.7
(to revenue)
7.6%
14.3%
+1.8p
10.1%
+9.8p
12.5%
+4.9p
12.2%
Profit attributable to
90.3
105.8
+5.4%
63.9
-
169.8
+88.0%
165.0
owners of the parent
(to revenue)
4.5%
8.8%
+0.5p
6.9%
-
8.0%
+3.5p
7.7%
Group: FY2021 Operating Profit
Revenue
¥2.0088trln→ ¥2.1329trln (+¥124.1bln)
Average forex impact +1.9% y/y
1H
2H
FY
1H
2H
FY
Group
−¥5.6bln
+¥129.7bln
+¥124.1bln
Group
±0.0%
+3.9%
+1.9%
UQ Japan
+¥28.9bln
+¥6.7bln
+¥35.7bln
USD
−3.7%
+1.7%
−1.0%
UQ Intl.
−¥19.4bln
+¥105.6bln
+¥86.2bln
RMB
+2.1%
+11.2%
+6.6%
GU
+¥0.3bln
+¥2.9bln
+¥3.3bln
EUR
+4.0%
+9.2%
+6.6%
Global Brands
−¥15.5bln
+¥14.1bln
−¥1.4bln
KRW
+0.8%
+9.5%
+5.0%
¥2.1329trln
Gross profit margin
SG&A ratio
+6.2%
48.6%→ 50.3% (+1.7p)
40.1%→ 38.4% (−1.7p)
1h
2H
FY
Group
+2.2p
+1.0p
+1.7p
UQ Japan
+2.9p
−0.7p
+1.4p
UQ Intl.
+2.9p
+3.1p
+3.2p
GU
±0.0p
−1.8p
−0.9p
1H
2H
FY
Group
−1.3p
−3.1p
−1.7p
UQ Japan
−1.4p
+1.3p
−0.4p
UQ Intl.
−0.9p
−5.3p
−2.0p
GU
−0.4p
±0.0p
−0.2p
¥1.0739trln
¥818.4bln
1. Impairment loss: ¥16.9bln
(UNIQLO Intl.: ¥7.7bln, UNIQLO
+10.1%
+1.6%
Japan: ¥4.6bln Global Brands
¥3.1bln, etc.)
2. J Brand liquidation gain: ¥8.7bln
¥255.5bln
−¥6.5bln
¥249.0bln
+50.3%
+66.7%
SG&A
Other
income/expenses
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
Revenue
Gross profit
Business profit
Operating profit
４
Group: FY2021
Profit Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
Value of foreign-currency denominated assets increased by ¥19.2bln September 1, 2020: 1USD = Approx. 105.4JPY
August 31, 2021: 1USD = Approx. 109.9JPY
¥265.8bln
¥249.0bln ¥16.8bln
＋73.9% ¥90.1bln ＋66.7%
Net finance
income
¥175.6bln
＋94.3%
¥5.8bln
Income taxes
Non-controlling
assets
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
Operating
Profit before
Profit for the
Profit
profit
Income tax
period
attributable to
owners of the
parent
５
