October 12, 2023
Fast Retailing Results for
FY2023 and Estimates for FY2024
Takeshi Okazaki
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO
１
Contents
Ⅰ． Results for FY2023
P 3
～
P 21
Ⅱ． Estimates for FY2024
P 22
～
P 30
Ⅲ． Reference
P 31
～
P 34
Disclosure of Corporate Performance
Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014,
all data in this document are calculated using IFRS standards.
Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)
Group Operations:
UNIQLO Japan:
UNIQLO Japan operations
UNIQLO International:
All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan
GU:
All GU operations inside and outside Japan
Global Brands:
Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam
Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.
From the first quarter of fiscal 2023, performance from the Royalties Division, which used to be displayed under the UNIQLO Japan reportable segment, will be included under Adjustments as companywide income/expenses.
A Note on Business Forecasts
When compiling business estimates, plans, and target figures in this document, the figures that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's judgment in light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans, and target figures may vary materially from actual business results depending on the economic environment, our response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.
2
Group: FY2023 (Sep. 2022 - Aug. 2023)
Large rises in revenue and profit exceed business estimates.
Achieved record high corporate results for the third consecutive year.
unit : billions of yen
Revenue
Gross profit
(to revenue)
SG&A
(to revenue)
Business profit
(to revenue)
Other income, expenses
Operating profit
(to revenue)
Finance income, costs
Profit before income taxes
(to revenue)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
(to revenue)
Yr to Aug.2022
Yr to Aug.2023
Actual
1H Actual
y/y
2H Actual
y/y
Full Year Actual
y/y
Latest est.
（Jul.13）
2,301.1
1,467.3
+20.4%
1,299.2
+20.1%
2,766.5
+20.2%
2,730.0
1,206.8
741.5
+17.9%
694.8
+20.3%
1,436.3
+19.0%
-
52.4%
50.5%
-1.1p
53.5%
+0.1p
51.9%
-0.5p
-
900.1
524.2
+19.3%
530.1
+15.0%
1,054.3
+17.1%
-
39.1%
35.7%
-0.3p
40.8%
-1.8p
38.1%
-1.0p
-
306.7
217.3
+14.5%
164.6
+40.9%
381.9
+24.5%
370.0
13.3%
14.8%
-0.8p
12.7%
+1.9p
13.8%
+0.5p
13.6%
-9.3
2.9
-
-3.8
-
-0.9
-
-
297.3
220.2
+16.4%
160.8
+48.8%
381.0
+28.2%
370.0
12.9%
15.0%
-0.5p
12.4%
+2.4p
13.8%
+0.9p
13.6%
116.2
10.2
-56.0%
46.5
-49.9%
56.8
-51.1%
28.6
413.5
230.4
+8.4%
207.4
+3.2%
437.9
+5.9%
398.6
18.0%
15.7%
-1.7p
16.0%
-2.6p
15.8%
-2.2p
14.6%
273.3
153.3
+4.5%
142.8
+12.9%
296.2
+8.4%
260.0
11.9%
10.5%
-1.5p
11.0%
-0.7p
10.7%
-1.2p
9.5%
3
Group: FY2023 Highlights
⚫Achieved record consolidated results in FY2023
⚫ All UNIQLO International markets proved strong and reported large
revenue and profit gains. UNIQLO International accounted for over half
of total revenue for the first time. Operating profit expanded to approx.
60% of total profit.
⚫ UNIQLO North America, Europe, Southeast Asia continued to expand
their customer bases, and entered a growth stage. Performance also
recovered in the Greater China region from the second half and returned
to an expansion phase. Achieving a clear diversification of earnings pillars.
Consolidated operating profit
Others
GU 2％
Europe 7％
6％
UNIQLO Japan
North America
31％
6％ Consolidated operating profit
⚫ Despite sharp rises in materials costs, yen weakness, and general tough
South Korea,
¥381.0bln
business environment, UNIQLO Japan reported higher revenue and
profits after providing products that suited customer needs and
rigorously pursuing low-cost management.
⚫ Large revenue and profit gains at GU as operation strengthened
framework for developing mass-trend items.
Southeast Asia,
India & Australia
Greater China
21％
region
27％
UNIQLO
International
60％
4
Group: FY2023 Operating Profit
¥2.7665trln +20.2%
Revenue ¥2.3011trln → ¥2.7665trln
H1
H2
FY
Group
+¥248.3bln
+¥217.0bln
+¥465.4bln
UQ
+¥52.6bln
+¥27.5bln
+¥80.1bln
Japan
UQ Intl.
+¥161.9bln
+¥156.3bln
+¥318.3bln
GU
+¥22.7bln
+¥26.4bln
+¥49.1bln
GB
+¥11.2bln
+¥7.2bln
+¥18.5bln
Gross profit margin 52.4％ → 51.9％
H1
H2
FY
Group
−1.1ｐ
+0.1ｐ
−0.5ｐ
UQ
−2.2ｐ
+0.4ｐ
−1.0ｐ
Japan
UQ Intl.
−0.4ｐ
−0.7ｐ
−0.5ｐ
GU
−1.8ｐ
−0.3ｐ
−1.0ｐ
Forex impact
H1
H2
FY
Group
+7.2%
+2.4%
+4.8%
USD
+22.6%
+8.3%
+15.0%
RMB
+11.7%
+0.9%
+6.0%
EUR
+9.6%
+10.0%
+9.8%
KRW
+8.7%
+3.6%
+6.0%
SG&A ratio 39.1％ → 38.1％
H1
H2
FY
Group
−0.3ｐ
−1.8ｐ
−1.0ｐ
UQ
−0.5ｐ
−0.5ｐ
−0.6ｐ
Japan
UQ Intl.
+0.4ｐ
−3.1ｐ
−1.2ｐ
GU
−1.5ｐ
−1.2ｐ
−1.3ｐ
¥1.4363trln ¥1.0543trln
+19.0% +17.1%
Foreign exchange gain: +¥0.5bln
Impairment loss:
−¥3.9bln
Miscellaneous income: +¥2.3bln
¥381.9bln
−¥0.9bln
¥381.0bln
+24.5%
+28.2%
SG&A
Other
income/expenses
FY2023
FY2023
FY2023
FY2023
5
Revenue
Gross profit
Business profit
Operating profit
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 06:18:23 UTC.