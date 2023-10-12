Contents

Ⅰ． Results for FY2023 P 3 ～ P 21 Ⅱ． Estimates for FY2024 P 22 ～ P 30 Ⅲ． Reference P 31 ～ P 34 Disclosure of Corporate Performance Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are calculated using IFRS standards. Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses) Group Operations: UNIQLO Japan: UNIQLO Japan operations UNIQLO International: All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan GU: All GU operations inside and outside Japan Global Brands: Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam

Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.

From the first quarter of fiscal 2023, performance from the Royalties Division, which used to be displayed under the UNIQLO Japan reportable segment, will be included under Adjustments as companywide income/expenses.

A Note on Business Forecasts

When compiling business estimates, plans, and target figures in this document, the figures that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's judgment in light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans, and target figures may vary materially from actual business results depending on the economic environment, our response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.

2