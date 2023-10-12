October 12, 2023

Fast Retailing Results for

FY2023 and Estimates for FY2024

Takeshi Okazaki

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO

Contents

Results for FY2023

Estimates for FY2024

Reference

Disclosure of Corporate Performance

Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014,

all data in this document are calculated using IFRS standards.

Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)

Group Operations:

UNIQLO Japan:

UNIQLO Japan operations

UNIQLO International:

All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan

GU:

All GU operations inside and outside Japan

Global Brands:

Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam

Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.

From the first quarter of fiscal 2023, performance from the Royalties Division, which used to be displayed under the UNIQLO Japan reportable segment, will be included under Adjustments as companywide income/expenses.

A Note on Business Forecasts

When compiling business estimates, plans, and target figures in this document, the figures that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's judgment in light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans, and target figures may vary materially from actual business results depending on the economic environment, our response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.

Group: FY2023 (Sep. 2022 - Aug. 2023)

Large rises in revenue and profit exceed business estimates.

Achieved record high corporate results for the third consecutive year.

unit : billions of yen

Revenue

Gross profit

(to revenue)

SG&A

(to revenue)

Business profit

(to revenue)

Other income, expenses

Operating profit

(to revenue)

Finance income, costs

Profit before income taxes

(to revenue)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

(to revenue)

Yr to Aug.2022

Yr to Aug.2023

Actual

1H Actual

y/y

2H Actual

y/y

Full Year Actual

y/y

Latest est.

Jul.13

2,301.1

1,467.3

+20.4%

1,299.2

+20.1%

2,766.5

+20.2%

2,730.0

1,206.8

741.5

+17.9%

694.8

+20.3%

1,436.3

+19.0%

-

52.4%

50.5%

-1.1p

53.5%

+0.1p

51.9%

-0.5p

-

900.1

524.2

+19.3%

530.1

+15.0%

1,054.3

+17.1%

-

39.1%

35.7%

-0.3p

40.8%

-1.8p

38.1%

-1.0p

-

306.7

217.3

+14.5%

164.6

+40.9%

381.9

+24.5%

370.0

13.3%

14.8%

-0.8p

12.7%

+1.9p

13.8%

+0.5p

13.6%

-9.3

2.9

-

-3.8

-

-0.9

-

-

297.3

220.2

+16.4%

160.8

+48.8%

381.0

+28.2%

370.0

12.9%

15.0%

-0.5p

12.4%

+2.4p

13.8%

+0.9p

13.6%

116.2

10.2

-56.0%

46.5

-49.9%

56.8

-51.1%

28.6

413.5

230.4

+8.4%

207.4

+3.2%

437.9

+5.9%

398.6

18.0%

15.7%

-1.7p

16.0%

-2.6p

15.8%

-2.2p

14.6%

273.3

153.3

+4.5%

142.8

+12.9%

296.2

+8.4%

260.0

11.9%

10.5%

-1.5p

11.0%

-0.7p

10.7%

-1.2p

9.5%

Group: FY2023 Highlights

Achieved record consolidated results in FY2023

All UNIQLO International markets proved strong and reported large

revenue and profit gains. UNIQLO International accounted for over half

of total revenue for the first time. Operating profit expanded to approx.

60% of total profit.

UNIQLO North America, Europe, Southeast Asia continued to expand

their customer bases, and entered a growth stage. Performance also

recovered in the Greater China region from the second half and returned

to an expansion phase. Achieving a clear diversification of earnings pillars.

Consolidated operating profit

Others

GU 2

Europe 7

6

UNIQLO Japan

North America

31

6 Consolidated operating profit

Despite sharp rises in materials costs, yen weakness, and general tough

South Korea,

¥381.0bln

business environment, UNIQLO Japan reported higher revenue and

profits after providing products that suited customer needs and

rigorously pursuing low-cost management.

Large revenue and profit gains at GU as operation strengthened

framework for developing mass-trend items.

Southeast Asia,

India & Australia

Greater China

21

region

27

UNIQLO

International

60

4

Group: FY2023 Operating Profit

¥2.7665trln +20.2%

Revenue ¥2.3011trln → ¥2.7665trln

H1

H2

FY

Group

+¥248.3bln

+¥217.0bln

+¥465.4bln

UQ

+¥52.6bln

+¥27.5bln

+¥80.1bln

Japan

UQ Intl.

+¥161.9bln

+¥156.3bln

+¥318.3bln

GU

+¥22.7bln

+¥26.4bln

+¥49.1bln

GB

+¥11.2bln

+¥7.2bln

+¥18.5bln

Gross profit margin 52.451.9

H1

H2

FY

Group

−1.1

+0.1

−0.5

UQ

−2.2

+0.4

−1.0

Japan

UQ Intl.

−0.4

−0.7

−0.5

GU

−1.8

−0.3

−1.0

Forex impact

H1

H2

FY

Group

+7.2%

+2.4%

+4.8%

USD

+22.6%

+8.3%

+15.0%

RMB

+11.7%

+0.9%

+6.0%

EUR

+9.6%

+10.0%

+9.8%

KRW

+8.7%

+3.6%

+6.0%

SG&A ratio 39.138.1

H1

H2

FY

Group

−0.3

−1.8

−1.0

UQ

−0.5

−0.5

−0.6

Japan

UQ Intl.

+0.4

−3.1

−1.2

GU

−1.5

−1.2

−1.3

¥1.4363trln ¥1.0543trln

+19.0% +17.1%

Foreign exchange gain: +¥0.5bln

Impairment loss:

−¥3.9bln

Miscellaneous income: +¥2.3bln

¥381.9bln

−¥0.9bln

¥381.0bln

+24.5%

+28.2%

SG&A

Other

income/expenses

FY2023

FY2023

FY2023

FY2023

Revenue

Gross profit

Business profit

Operating profit

