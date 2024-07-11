July 11, 2024
Fast Retailing Results
for September 2023 to May 2024
and Estimates for FY2024
Takeshi Okazaki
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO
Contents
Ⅰ ． FY2024 3Q Business Results
P 3
～
P 22
Ⅱ． Estimates for FY2024
P 23
～
P 27
Ⅲ． Reference Materials
P 28
～
P 31
Disclosure of Corporate Performance
Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are
calculated using IFRS standards.
Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)
Group Operations:
UNIQLO Japan:
UNIQLO Japan operations
UNIQLO International:
All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan
GU:
All GU operations inside and outside Japan
Global Brands:
Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam
Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.
A Note on Business Forecasts
When compiling business estimates, plans and target figures in this document, the figures that are not historical facts are forward looking statements based on
management's judgment in light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans and target figures may vary materially from the actual business
results depending on the economic environment, our response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.
Group: FY2024 Third Quarter Results
Large revenue and profit gains. Achieved a record performance
・Revenue fell slightly short of our local-currency-based business forecasts, while operating profit exceeded those estimates
unit : billion of yen
Nine months to May 2024
Three months to May 2024
(Sep. 2023 - May 2024)
(Mar. 2024 - May 2024)
Actual
Prev. yr
y/y
Actual
Prev. yr
y/y
Revenue
Gross profit
(to revenue)
SG&A
(to revenue)
Business profit
(to revenue)
Other income, expenses
Operating profit
(to revenue)
Finance income, costs
Profit before income taxes
(to revenue)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
2,366.5
2,143.5
+10.4%
767.5
676.1
+13.5%
1,278.9
1,105.5
+15.7%
433.7
364.0
+19.1%
54.0%
51.6%
+2.4p
56.5%
53.8%
+2.7p
885.8
780.1
+13.5%
291.7
255.9
+14.0%
37.4%
36.4%
+1.0p
38.0%
37.9%
+0.1p
393.1
325.4
+20.8%
141.9
108.1
+31.3%
16.6%
15.2%
+1.4p
18.5%
16.0%
+2.5p
8.7
5.1
+68.6%
2.7
2.2
+26.3%
401.8
330.5
+21.5%
144.7
110.3
+31.2%
17.0%
15.4%
+1.6p
18.9%
16.3%
+2.6p
75.9
28.6
+165.3%
33.6
18.3
+83.0%
477.7
359.2
+33.0%
178.3
128.7
+38.6%
20.2%
16.8%
+3.4p
23.2%
19.0%
+4.2p
312.8
238.5
+31.2%
116.9
85.1
+37.4%
(to revenue)
13.2%
11.1%
+2.1p
15.2%
12.6%
+2.6p
Group: FY2024 3Q Highlights (March-May 2024)
・Large 3Q revenue and profit gains: Revenue +13.5%, operating profit +31.2%
・Large revenue and profit gains from UNIQLO operations in N. America, Europe, SE Asia, and Japan helped drive growth.
・Improved UNIQLO brand visibility in each market by opening a stream of stores that embody LifeWear worldwide, which is starting to create a virtuous cycle of strengthening business performance.
・UNIQLO Greater China revenue declined and profit fell sharply (local currency terms). Sales struggled in the face of external factors including a strong previous year, lackluster consumer appetite, and unseasonal weather, as well as insufficient product lineups to satisfy local customer needs.
Promote shift to local store management that goes beyond chain store management in order to regain a strong growth trajectory.
・GU operation reported higher revenue and sharp profit gain on strong sales of items that successfully captured mass fashion trends.
Group: FY2024 1Q-3Q Operating Profit
Revenue
¥2.1435trln → ¥2.3665trln
1Q-3Q
3Q
Group
+¥222.9bln
+¥91.3bln
UQ Japan
+¥12.3bln
+¥22.3bln
UQ Intl.
+¥195.2bln
+¥66.5bln
GU
+¥18.4bln
+¥4.4bln
GB
−¥2.6bln
−¥1.8bln
Average forex impact
1Q-3Q
3Q
Group
+4.1%
+5.8%
USD
+8.3%
+13.6%
RMB
+4.8%
+8.6%
EUR
+12.1%
+12.9%
KRW
+8.2%
+10.7%
¥2.3665trln +10.4%
Gross profit margin 51.6％ → 54.0％
1Q-3Q
3Q
Group
+2.4p
+2.7p
UQ Japan
+3.9p
+4.1p
UQ Intl.
+1.4p
+2.1p
GU
+1.9p
+1.4p
¥1.2789trln +15.7%
Gross profit margin
We changed the practice followed through
36.4％ → 37.4％
FY2023 of reporting year-end bonuses as a
1Q-3Q
3Q
lump sum in August to monthly accounting
Group
+1.0p
+0.1p
from FY2024. If we strip out this impact, the
SG&A ratio increased by 0.5p to 36.9%
UQ Japan
+0.2p
−2.1p
UQ Intl.
+1.0p
+1.6p
Operating profit margin
GU
+0.7p
+0.6p
15.4％ → 17.0％
1Q-3Q
3Q
¥885.8bln
Group
+1.6p
+2.6p
+13.5%
UQ Japan
+3.7p
+6.3p
UQ Intl.
+0.4p
−0.5p
Foreign exchange gain: ¥6.9bln
GU
+0.7p
+0.8p
¥401.8bln
¥393.1bln
¥8.7bln
+20.8%
+21.5%
SG&AOther income/expenses
FY2024 1Q-3Q Revenue
FY2024 1Q-3Q Gross profit
FY2024 1Q-3Q
Business profit
FY2024
1Q-3Q
Operating profit
Group: FY2024 1Q-3Q
Profit Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
Interest income and expenses: ¥40.4bln
Foreign exchange gain: ¥35.5bln
*September 1, 2023: 1USD=146.2JPY, May 31, 2024: 1USD=156.8JPY
¥477.7bln
¥75.9bln ＋33.0% ¥145.8bln
¥401.8bln ＋21.5%
Net finance
¥331.9bln
¥19.0bln
¥312.8bln
income
＋30.2%
Income taxes
＋31.2%
Non−controlling
assets
FY2024
1Q-3Q Operating profit
FY2024 1Q-3Q Profit before Income tax
FY2024
FY2024
1Q-3Q
1Q-3Q
Profit for the period
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
1Q-3Q Breakdown by Group Operation
unit : billion of yen
Nine months to May 2024
Three months to May 2024
(Sep. 2023 - May 2024)
(Mar. 2024 - May 2024)
UNIQLO
Japan
UNIQLO
International
GU
Global
Brands
Actual
Prev. yr
y/y
Actual
Prev. yr
y/y
Revenue
722.0
709.7
+1.7%
236.9
214.5
+10.4%
Business profit
126.7
99.0
+28.0%
50.3
32.1
+56.7%
(to revenue)
17.6%
14.0%
+3.6p
21.2%
15.0%
+6.2p
Other income, expenses
1.0
0.5
+84.7%
0.2
0.0
+134.1%
Operating profit
127.8
99.6
+28.3%
50.5
32.2
+56.9%
(to revenue)
17.7%
14.0%
+3.7p
21.3%
15.0%
+6.3p
Revenue
1,292.8
1,097.6
+17.8%
408.8
342.3
+19.4%
Business profit
220.5
182.6
+20.8%
70.5
57.7
+22.2%
(to revenue)
17.1%
16.6%
+0.5p
17.3%
16.9%
+0.4p
Other income, expenses
1.3
1.4
-4.4%
0.4
3.6
-86.6%
Operating profit
221.9
184.1
+20.6%
71.0
61.4
+15.6%
(to revenue)
17.2%
16.8%
+0.4p
17.4%
17.9%
-0.5p
Revenue
246.4
227.9
+8.1%
86.8
82.4
+5.4%
Business profit
29.2
24.4
+19.7%
14.1
12.6
+11.4%
(to revenue)
11.9%
10.7%
+1.2p
16.3%
15.4%
+0.9p
Other income, expenses
0.2
1.3
-85.2%
0.0
0.0
-88.8%
Operating profit
29.4
25.8
+14.2%
14.1
12.7
+10.9%
(to revenue)
12.0%
11.3%
+0.7p
16.3%
15.5%
+0.8p
Revenue
103.7
106.4
-2.5%
34.3
36.2
-5.1%
Business profit
-0.4
1.3
-
1.2
1.7
-29.6%
(to revenue)
-
1.3%
-
3.7%
4.9%
-1.2p
Other income, expenses
0.1
0.0
+56.4%
0.1
-0.4
-
Operating profit
-0.3
1.4
-
1.4
1.3
+7.0%
(to revenue)
-
1.4%
-
4.1%
3.7%
+0.4p
Note: In addition to the above, the consolidated results also include Fast Retailing's real estate leasing business as well as adjustment amounts that are not
attributable to any of the four reporting segments.
UNIQLO Japan: 3Q Overview
Large increases in revenue and profit that exceeded expectations
・Successful matching of actual demand and product launches resulted in strong sales of core Summer ranges.
・Achieved sharp increase in profits on the back of improved gross profit margin and SG&A ratio.
unit : billion of yen
Nine months to May 2024
Three months to May 2024
(Sep. 2023 - May 2024)
(Mar. 2024 - May 2024)
Actual
Prev. yr
y/y
Actual
Prev. yr
y/y
Revenue Gross profit
722.0 709.7
368.2 334.3
+1.7%
+10.1%
236.9 214.5
129.2 108.1
+10.4%
+19.5%
(to revenue)
51.0%
47.1%
+3.9p
54.5%
50.4%
+4.1p
SG&A
241.5
235.3
+2.6%
78.8
76.0
+3.8%
(to revenue)
33.4%
33.2%
+0.2p
33.3%
35.4%
-2.1p
Business profit
126.7
99.0
+28.0%
50.3
32.1
+56.7%
(to revenue)
17.6%
14.0%
+3.6p
21.2%
15.0%
+6.2p
Other income, expenses
Operating profit
- 0.5
- 99.6
+84.7%
+28.3%
- 0.0
- 32.2
+134.1%
+56.9%
(to revenue)
17.7%
14.0%
+3.7p
21.3%
15.0%
+6.3p
UNIQLO Japan: 3Q Revenue
Same-store sales +9.0% y/y
・Large increases in revenue in April and May on 1) strong sales of T-shirts, Bra Tops, and bottoms made of ultra stretch material that were featured in our advertising campaigns during persistently warm weather and 2) vibrant Golden Week and 40th UNIQLO Thank You Festival sales.
・Buoyant duty-free sales also boosted overall revenue. The ratio of duty-free sales to total sales doubled. Growing UNIQLO brand visibility in global markets is also helping to boost UNIQLO Japan performance.
・e-commerce sales: ¥34.5bln (+12.1% y/y, 14.6% of total sales)
・June same-store sales: +14.9% y/y. 1) Strong sales of Summer products on perfect alignment of seasonal temperature patterns and promotional sales, 2) Strong sales of new products that successfully captured the latest fashion trends.
Same-store sales
Yr to Aug.2024
y/y
1H
Mar.
Apr.
May.
3Q
1Q-3Q
Jun.
Net sales
-3.4%
-1.5%
＋18.9%
＋8.4%
＋9.0%
＋0.3%
＋14.9%
Customer visits
-5.0%
-7.7%
＋6.8%
＋0.2%
＋0.2%
-3.4%
＋8.1%
Customer spend
＋1.8%
＋6.7%
＋11.3%
＋8.2%
＋8.9%
＋3.9%
＋6.3%
UNIQLO SHINSAIBASHI
Opened November 2023. Featuring an Osaka-style store interior and creating a new
type of store that local customers, travelers,
and foreign nationals can all enjoy.
UNIQLO Japan: 3Q Gross Profit Margin, SG&A Ratio
Gross profit margin: 54.5％ (+4.1p y/y)
・Both the discounting rate and cost of sales improved.
・Discounting rate: Improved on less discount sales to offload excess inventory.
・Cost of sales: Improved on a lower impact from spot exchange rates used for additional production orders compared with the previous year.
However, we expect spot rates to have a larger impact in 4Q as we are ordering additional production of strong-selling items given the extremely strong sales environment.
Cost of sales expected to come in roughly flat y/y in 2H overall.
SG&A ratio: 33.3％ (−2.1p y/y)
・Personnel, store rents, and advertising and promotion ratios declined on the back of strong sales.
・Personnel expenses still contracted on a monetary basis after excluding the impact of changes in the timing of recording year-end bonuses.
This was due to more appropriate inventory levels, the digitalization of store operations, and the achievement of greater efficiencies. Sales per employee also increased and productivity improved.
