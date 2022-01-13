Fast Retailing : Results for September to November 2021 and Estimates for FY2022 (289KB)

Disclosure of Corporate Performance

Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are calculated using IFRS standards. Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)

Group Operations:

UNIQLO Japan: UNIQLO Japan operations

UNIQLO International: All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan

GU: All GU operations inside and outside Japan

Global Brands: Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand

Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.

A Note on Business Forecasts

When compiling business estimates, plans and target figures in this document, the figures that

are not historical facts are forward looking statements based on management's judgment in

light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans and target figures may

vary materially from the actual business results depending on the economic environment, our