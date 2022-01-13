Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : Results for September to November 2021 and Estimates for FY2022 (289KB)

01/13/2022 | 03:41am EST
January 13, 2022

Fast Retailing Results for September to November 2021 and Estimates for FY2022

Takeshi Okazaki

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO

1

Contents

Results Sep.-Nov. 2021 (1Q)

P 320

Estimates for Fiscal 2022

P2123

ＩＩＩ．Reference

P2426

Disclosure of Corporate Performance

Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are calculated using IFRS standards. Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)

Group Operations:

UNIQLO Japan:

UNIQLO Japan operations

UNIQLO International:

All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan

GU:

All GU operations inside and outside Japan

Global Brands:

Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand

Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.

A Note on Business Forecasts

When compiling business estimates, plans and target figures in this document, the figures that

are not historical facts are forward looking statements based on management's judgment in

light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans and target figures may

vary materially from the actual business results depending on the economic environment, our

response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.

2

Group: FY2022 1Q Results

Revenue and profit rise. Results far exceeds plan. S/SE Asia & Oceania, N. America, Europe strong.

Increasingly diverse earnings pillars

Yr to Aug. 2021

Yr to Aug. 2022

Billions of

Yen

(3 mths to Nov. 2020)

(3 mths to Nov. 2021)

y/y

Actual

Actual

Revenue

619.7

627.3

+1.2%

(to revenue)

100.0%

100.0%

-

Gross profit

324.8

338.6

+4.3%

(to revenue)

52.4%

54.0%

+1.6p

SG&A

213.2

222.4

+4.3%

(to revenue)

34.4%

35.5%

+1.1p

Business profit

111.5

116.1

+4.1%

(to revenue)

18.0%

18.5%

+0.5p

Other income, expenses

1.5

3.2

+112.9%

(to revenue)

0.2%

0.5%

+0.3p

Operating profit

113.0

119.4

+5.6%

(to revenue)

18.2%

19.0%

+0.8p

Finance income, costs

-5.9

14.8

-

(to revenue)

-

2.4%

-

Profit before income taxes

107.1

134.2

+25.2%

(to revenue)

17.3%

21.4%

+4.1p

Profit attributable to

70.3

93.5

+33.0%

owners of the parent

3

(to revenue)

11.4%

14.9%

+3.5p

Group: FY2022 1Q Operating Profit

Revenue

Average forex impact +4.4% y/y

¥619.7bln → ¥627.3bln (+¥7.5bln)

Group

+¥7.5bln

Group

+4.4%

UQ Japan

−¥27.4bln

USD

+6.2%

UQ Intl.

+¥39.0bln

RMB

+12.0%

GU

−¥6.6bln

EUR

+5.5%

¥627.3bln

Global Brands

+¥2.6bln

KRW

+5.0%

Gross profit margin

SG&A ratio

+1.2%

52.4%→ 54.0% (+1.5p)

34.4%→ 35.5% (+1.1p)

Group

+1.6p

UQ Japan

+0.5p

UQ Intl.

+3.6p

GU

−1.7p

Group +1.1p

UQ Japan +2.6p

UQ Intl. −0.7p

GU +3.2p

¥338.6bln ¥222.4bln

+4.3% +4.3%

¥116.1bln

¥3.2bln

¥119.4bln

+4.1%

+5.6%

SG&A

Other

income/expenses

FY2022

FY2022

FY2022

FY2022

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

Revenue

Gross profit

Business profit

Operating profit 4

Group: FY2022 1Q

Profit Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Value of foreign-currency denominated assets increased by ¥15.2bln

September 1, 2021: 1 USD = 109.9 JPY

November 30, 2021: 1 USD = 113.8 JPY

¥119.4bln +5.6%

¥134.2bln

¥14.8bln +25.2% ¥36.5bln

Net finance

¥97.6bln

¥93.5bln

income

+34.7%

¥4.0bln

+33.0%

Income taxes

Non−controlling

assets

FY2022

FY2022

FY2022

FY2022

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

Operating

Profit before

Profit for the

Profit

profit

Income tax

period

attributable to

owners of the

5

parent

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
