Fast Retailing : Results for September to November 2021 and Estimates for FY2022 (289KB)

January 13, 2022
Fast Retailing Results for September to November 2021 and Estimates for FY2022
Takeshi Okazaki
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Group Senior Executive Officer & CFO
Disclosure of Corporate Performance
Following the Group's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ending August 31, 2014, all data in this document are calculated using IFRS standards. Business profit = Revenue - (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)
Group Operations:
UNIQLO Japan:
UNIQLO Japan operations
UNIQLO International:
All UNIQLO operations outside of Japan
GU:
All GU operations inside and outside Japan
Global Brands:
Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand
Consolidated results also include Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. performance and consolidated adjustments.
A Note on Business Forecasts
When compiling business estimates, plans and target figures in this document, the figures that
are not historical facts are forward looking statements based on management's judgment in
light of currently available information. These business forecasts, plans and target figures may
vary materially from the actual business results depending on the economic environment, our
response to market demand and price competition, and changes in exchange rates.
Group: FY2022 1Q Results
Revenue and profit rise. Results far exceeds plan. S/SE Asia & Oceania, N. America, Europe strong.
Increasingly diverse earnings pillars
Yr to Aug. 2021
Yr to Aug. 2022
Billions of
Yen
(3 mths to Nov. 2020)
(3 mths to Nov. 2021)
y/y
Actual
Actual
Revenue
619.7
627.3
+1.2%
(to revenue)
100.0%
100.0%
-
Gross profit
324.8
338.6
+4.3%
(to revenue)
52.4%
54.0%
+1.6p
SG&A
213.2
222.4
+4.3%
(to revenue)
34.4%
35.5%
+1.1p
Business profit
111.5
116.1
+4.1%
(to revenue)
18.0%
18.5%
+0.5p
Other income, expenses
1.5
3.2
+112.9%
(to revenue)
0.2%
0.5%
+0.3p
Operating profit
113.0
119.4
+5.6%
(to revenue)
18.2%
19.0%
+0.8p
Finance income, costs
-5.9
14.8
-
(to revenue)
-
2.4%
-
Profit before income taxes
107.1
134.2
+25.2%
(to revenue)
17.3%
21.4%
+4.1p
Profit attributable to
70.3
93.5
+33.0%
owners of the parent
(to revenue)
11.4%
14.9%
+3.5p
Group: FY2022 1Q Operating Profit
Revenue
Average forex impact +4.4% y/y
¥619.7bln → ¥627.3bln (+¥7.5bln)
Group
+¥7.5bln
Group
+4.4%
UQ Japan
−¥27.4bln
USD
+6.2%
UQ Intl.
+¥39.0bln
RMB
+12.0%
GU
−¥6.6bln
EUR
+5.5%
¥627.3bln
Global Brands
+¥2.6bln
KRW
+5.0%
Gross profit margin
SG&A ratio
+1.2%
52.4%→ 54.0% (+1.5p)
34.4%→ 35.5% (+1.1p)
Group
+1.6p
UQ Japan
+0.5p
UQ Intl.
+3.6p
GU
−1.7p
Group +1.1p
UQ Japan +2.6p
UQ Intl. −0.7p
GU +3.2p
¥338.6bln ¥222.4bln
+4.3% +4.3%
¥116.1bln
¥3.2bln
¥119.4bln
+4.1%
+5.6%
SG&A
Other
income/expenses
FY2022
FY2022
FY2022
FY2022
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
Revenue
Gross profit
Business profit
Operating profit 4
Group: FY2022 1Q
Profit Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
Value of foreign-currency denominated assets increased by ¥15.2bln
