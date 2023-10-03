Fast Retailing : Sales data for yr to August 2024 (28KB)
Monthly Sales Bulletin : UNIQLO JAPAN Operations for the Year to August 2023
（September 1, 2022 - August 31, 2023)
2023/10/3
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
% Change Over Previous Year
Six months
Six months
Year to
Sep '22
Oct '22
Nov '22
Dec '22
Jan '23
Feb '23
to Feb '23
Mar '23
Apr '23
May '23
Jun '23
Jul '23
Aug '23
to Aug '23
Aug '23
Net Sales
95.4
95.4
95.4
Same Stores +
Customer
93.2
93.2
93.2
Online Sales
Numbers
(Same Stores 745)
Average
102.3
102.3
102.3
Purchase
Net Sales
96.9
96.9
96.9
Own Stores +
Customer
94.8
94.8
94.8
Online Sales
Numbers
(Own Stores 791)
Average
102.3
102.3
102.3
Purchase
Data target: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores)
Same stores: Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term
**Comment**
Store Openings and Closures
Openings: 9 UNIQLO stores
Closures: 8 UNIQLO stores
Sales Comment
September 2023 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.6% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 3.1%.
Same-store sales declined year on year in September. While strong sales of Summer ranges boosted same-store sales in the first half of the month, sales of Fall Winter products struggled in the second half of the month in the face of persistently warm weather, resulting in a decline in same-store sales for the month as a whole.
Other Information
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. specializes in the distribution of clothes for men, women and children.
At the end of August 2021, the marketing of the products is ensured through a network of 3,527 stores broken down by name mainly between Uniqlo (2,312), G.U. (439), Theory (431), Comptoir des Cotonniers (153), PLST (98) and Princesse Tam.Tam (94).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (52.5%), China (21.4%), and other (26.1%).