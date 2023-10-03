% Change Over Previous Year Six months Six months Year to Sep '22 Oct '22 Nov '22 Dec '22 Jan '23 Feb '23 to Feb '23 Mar '23 Apr '23 May '23 Jun '23 Jul '23 Aug '23 to Aug '23 Aug '23 Net Sales 95.4 95.4 95.4 Same Stores + Customer 93.2 93.2 93.2 Online Sales Numbers (Same Stores 745) Average 102.3 102.3 102.3 Purchase Net Sales 96.9 96.9 96.9 Own Stores + Customer 94.8 94.8 94.8 Online Sales Numbers (Own Stores 791) Average 102.3 102.3 102.3 Purchase Data target: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores) Same stores: Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term **Comment**

Store Openings and Closures

Openings: 9 UNIQLO stores

Closures: 8 UNIQLO stores

Sales Comment

September 2023 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.6% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 3.1%.

Same-store sales declined year on year in September. While strong sales of Summer ranges boosted same-store sales in the first half of the month, sales of Fall Winter products struggled in the second half of the month in the face of persistently warm weather, resulting in a decline in same-store sales for the month as a whole.