Monthly Sales Bulletin : UNIQLO JAPAN Operations for the Year to August 2023

September 1, 2022 - August 31, 2023)

2023/10/3

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

% Change Over Previous Year

Six months

Six months

Year to

Sep '22

Oct '22

Nov '22

Dec '22

Jan '23

Feb '23

to Feb '23

Mar '23

Apr '23

May '23

Jun '23

Jul '23

Aug '23

to Aug '23

Aug '23

Net Sales

95.4

95.4

95.4

Same Stores +

Customer

93.2

93.2

93.2

Online Sales

Numbers

(Same Stores 745)

Average

102.3

102.3

102.3

Purchase

Net Sales

96.9

96.9

96.9

Own Stores +

Customer

94.8

94.8

94.8

Online Sales

Numbers

(Own Stores 791)

Average

102.3

102.3

102.3

Purchase

Data target: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores)

Same stores: Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

**Comment**

Store Openings and Closures

Openings: 9 UNIQLO stores

Closures: 8 UNIQLO stores

Sales Comment

September 2023 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.6% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 3.1%.

Same-store sales declined year on year in September. While strong sales of Summer ranges boosted same-store sales in the first half of the month, sales of Fall Winter products struggled in the second half of the month in the face of persistently warm weather, resulting in a decline in same-store sales for the month as a whole.

