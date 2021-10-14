Fast Retailing : The Ariake Project Becoming a digital consumer retailing company (545KB)

© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Ariake Project: Digital Consumer Retailling Company

Ariake Project

Sweeping corporate transformation supported by all Group companies and employees to help realize our shift into a digital consumer retailing company.

Digital Consumer Retailing Company

The ideal new Fast Retailing operation for realizing a better world based on LifeWear concepts.

Customer platforms that link us directly with each individual customer and facilitate two-way information communication. Turn the things that customers want into products based on customer opinions for delivery along with information. Make, transport, and sell the exact required volume of desired products at exactly the right time. Get closer to individual customers to provide a fun and convenient shopping experience anywhere, anytime. All employees coordinate work for customers' benefit based on

centralized information.