Fast Retailing : The Ariake Project Becoming a digital consumer retailing company (545KB)

  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Fast Retailing : The Ariake Project Becoming a digital consumer retailing company

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
The Ariake Project

Becoming a digital consumer retailing company

Dai Tanaka

Group Executive Officer

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

1

Ariake Project: Digital Consumer Retailling Company

Ariake Project

Sweeping corporate transformation supported by all Group companies and employees to help realize our shift into a digital consumer retailing company.

Digital Consumer Retailing Company

The ideal new Fast Retailing operation for realizing a better world based on LifeWear concepts.

  1. Customer platforms that link us directly with each individual customer and facilitate two-way information communication.
  2. Turn the things that customers want into products based on customer opinions for delivery along with information.
  3. Make, transport, and sell the exact required volume of desired products at exactly the right time.
  4. Get closer to individual customers to provide a fun and convenient shopping experience anywhere, anytime.
  5. All employees coordinate work for customers' benefit based on

centralized information.

© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

2

Overview:

Digital Consumer Retailing Company Under Ariake Project

Customers

Information from customers

Customer

platform

thatFun,

facilitates convenient

direct shopping

contact experiences

with anytime,

customers anywhere

Information from

our company

Turn information into products, products into information, based on customer opinions

All Group

employees

coordinate their

work based on the same information

Make, transport, sell the right volume of desired products at exactly the right time.

© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

3

Ariake Project Initiatives (1)

Build customer platforms that link directly with individual customers and facilitate two-way information communication

Build EC, app member platforms to link directly with customers

  • Encouraged customers to become app/EC members to facilitate direct links.
    Increased global app membership to 140 million
  • 57 million members for UQ & GU Japan combined.

Global

app

members

140million

(End August

2021)

17

18

19

20

21

App members

© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Collect and store opinions

and information from customers and stores

• Collect daily opinions from global customers and store staff. Collected and visualized approx. 27 million opinions in 2020.

• Understand customer needs in each market by analyzing info/data on customer actions on EC site and in stores.

Customer, store opinion 27mlnCustomer opinion 11mln

Store opinions 16mln

Convey information

directly to each individual

customer

  • Develop own unique information channels (own app, social media, StyleHint and LIVE STATION, etc.)
  • Build/refine digital marketing platform, better convey tailored information to individual customers.

4

Ariake Project Initiatives (2)

Turn information into products, products into information,

based on customer opinions

Create the things customers want

Information into products

  • Analyze customer opinions collected daily in real time, create ideas for new products and improvements, build processes for immediate planning and design.
  • Developed over 50 product items in the past year based on customer opinions under UNIQLO UPDATE (souffle yarn knitwear, ultra light down, etc.)

Convey product value

Products into information

  • We have set up a top-class Japanese photography studio in our UNIQLO CITY TOKYO Ariake headquarters and are building a platform to turn products into information in real time.
  • Provide more diverse information on each product from our own studio (LifeWear Magazine, Masterpiece catalogue, content for our EC site, etc.)

© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

5

