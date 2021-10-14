Fast Retailing : The Ariake Project Becoming a digital consumer retailing company (545KB)
The Ariake Project
Becoming a digital consumer retailing company
Dai Tanaka
Group Executive Officer
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
1
Ariake Project: Digital Consumer Retailling Company
Ariake Project
Sweeping corporate transformation supported by all Group companies and employees to help realize our shift into a digital consumer retailing company.
Digital Consumer Retailing Company
The ideal new Fast Retailing operation for realizing a better world based on LifeWear concepts.
Customer platforms that link us directly with each individual customer and facilitate two-way information communication.
Turn the things that customers want into products based on customer opinions for delivery along with information.
Make, transport, and sell the exact required volume of desired products at exactly the right time.
Get closer to individual customers to provide a fun and convenient shopping experience anywhere, anytime.
All employees coordinate work for customers' benefit based on
centralized information.
© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
2
Overview:
Digital Consumer Retailing Company Under Ariake Project
Customers
Information from customers
①
Customer
platform
④
that
Fun,
facilitates convenient
direct shopping
contact experiences
with anytime,
customers anywhere
Information from
our company
②
Turn information into products, products into information, based on customer opinions
⑤
All Group
employees
coordinate their
work based on the same information
③
Make, transport, sell the right volume of desired products at exactly the right time.
© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
3
Ariake Project Initiatives (1)
Build customer platforms that link directly with individual customers and facilitate two-way information communication
Build EC, app member platforms to link directly with customers
Encouraged customers to become app/EC members to facilitate direct links.
Increased global app membership to 140 million
57 million members for UQ & GU Japan combined.
Global
app
members
140million
(End August
2021)
17
18
19
20
21
App members
© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Collect and store opinions
and information from customers and stores
• Collect daily opinions from global customers and store staff. Collected and visualized approx. 27 million opinions in 2020.
• Understand customer needs in each market by analyzing info/data on customer actions on EC site and in stores.
Customer, store opinion 27 mlnCustomer opinion 11 mln
Store opinions
16 mln
Convey information
directly to each individual
customer
Develop own unique information channels (own app, social media, StyleHint and LIVE STATION, etc.)
Build/refine digital marketing platform, better convey tailored information to individual customers.
4
Ariake Project Initiatives (2)
Turn information into products, products into information,
based on customer opinions
Create the things customers want
Information into products
Analyze customer opinions collected daily in real time, create ideas for new products and improvements, build processes for immediate planning and design.
Developed over 50 product items in the past year based on customer opinions under UNIQLO UPDATE (souffle yarn knitwear, ultra light down, etc.)
Convey product value
Products into information
We have set up a top-class Japanese photography studio in our UNIQLO CITY TOKYO Ariake headquarters and are building a platform to turn products into information in real time.
Provide more diverse information on each product from our own studio (LifeWear Magazine, Masterpiece catalogue, content for our EC site, etc.)
© 2021 Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
2 182 B
19 215 M
19 215 M
Net income 2021
165 B
1 453 M
1 453 M
Net cash 2021
546 B
4 806 M
4 806 M
P/E ratio 2021
44,4x
Yield 2021
0,69%
Capitalization
7 306 B
64 417 M
64 347 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,10x
EV / Sales 2022
2,75x
Nbr of Employees
57 727
Free-Float
51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
71 540,00 JPY
Average target price
85 657,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target
19,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.