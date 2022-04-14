Fast Retailing : The UNIQLO North America Operation Moves into a New Expansion Stage (932KB)

April 14, 2022
The UNIQLO North America Operation Moves into a New
Expansion Stage
Daisuke Tsukagoshi
Group Senior Executive Officer, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
CEO, UNIQLO USA
Expecting First Full-Year Profit
Moving from a loss-making operation into an accelerated growth phase
FY2027 targets: 300 billion yen sales, 20% OPM
• Revenue, profit expected to rise y/y in FY2022
• Expect to achieve first full-year profit since its creation, and an OPM will be in excess of 5%
(1) Focus on branding, product marketing
Taken from the March 28, 2021 printed edition of The New York Times
Instill Our LifeWear Concept (2)
(1) Focus on branding, product marketing
・Awareness of the UNIQLO brand has increased sharply in major cities compared to before the Covid pandemic.
・Consumers with a positive image of the brand have also increased 1.7 times compared to two years ago.
・Increasing particularly strongly in New York where we are strengthening activities to mark our 15th anniversary.
Brand awareness
(Target: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston)
*In-house survey
Develop Strong-selling Products (1)
(2) Advertise, develop strong-selling global products
・Expanding sales of essential items
v. FY2020
v. FY2021
T-shirts
1.3 times
1.5 times
Fleece
1.3 times
1.8 times
AIRism soft leggings
6.0 times
2.9 times
・Strengthen our appeal of product quality via stores and EC
・Expand exposure opportunities by providing samples and explaining products to stylists, writers, and other influential opinion leaders
