Fast Retailing : The UNIQLO North America Operation Moves into a New Expansion Stage (932KB)

April 14, 2022

The UNIQLO North America Operation Moves into a New

Expansion Stage

Daisuke Tsukagoshi

Group Senior Executive Officer, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

CEO, UNIQLO USA

Expecting First Full-Year Profit

Moving from a loss-making operation into an accelerated growth phase

FY2027 targets: 300 billion yen sales, 20% OPM

• Revenue, profit expected to rise y/y in FY2022

• Expect to achieve first full-year profit since its creation, and an OPM will be in excess of 5%

Instill Our LifeWear Concept (1)

(1) Focus on branding, product marketing

• Continuously convey what LifeWear is and who we are

• Brand awareness, affinity increased greatly two years running

Taken from the March 28, 2021 printed edition of The New York Times

Instill Our LifeWear Concept (2)

(1) Focus on branding, product marketing

• Continuously convey what LifeWear is and who we are

• Brand awareness, affinity rises sharply for two yearsrunning

・Awareness of the UNIQLO brand has increased sharply in major cities compared to before the Covid pandemic.

・Consumers with a positive image of the brand have also increased 1.7 times compared to two years ago.

・Increasing particularly strongly in New York where we are strengthening activities to mark our 15th anniversary.

Brand awareness

(Target: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston)

*In-house survey

Develop Strong-selling Products (1)

(2) Advertise, develop strong-selling global products

• Appeal the consistent value of essential products

• Discover, develop, sell products that will sell worldwide based on customer opinion in the N. American market

・Expanding sales of essential items

v. FY2020 v. FY2021 T-shirts 1.3 times 1.5 times Fleece 1.3 times 1.8 times AIRism soft leggings 6.0 times 2.9 times

・Strengthen our appeal of product quality via stores and EC

・Expand exposure opportunities by providing samples and explaining products to stylists, writers, and other influential opinion leaders