Fast Retailing : The UNIQLO North America Operation Moves into a New Expansion Stage (932KB)

Uniqlo operator reports record half-year profit despite China slowdown
RE
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2022
PU
02:25aFAST RETAILING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement -
PU
Fast Retailing : The UNIQLO North America Operation Moves into a New Expansion Stage

April 14, 2022

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
April 14, 2022

The UNIQLO North America Operation Moves into a New

Expansion Stage

Daisuke Tsukagoshi

Group Senior Executive Officer, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

CEO, UNIQLO USA

Expecting First Full-Year Profit

Moving from a loss-making operation into an accelerated growth phase

FY2027 targets: 300 billion yen sales, 20% OPM

  • Revenue, profit expected to rise y/y in FY2022

  • Expect to achieve first full-year profit since its creation, and an OPM will be in excess of 5%

2006

2007

2027

(FY)

2

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Instill Our LifeWear Concept (1)

(1) Focus on branding, product marketing

  • Continuously convey what LifeWear is and who we are

  • Brand awareness, affinity increased greatly two years running

Taken from the March 28, 2021 printed edition of The New York Times

Instill Our LifeWear Concept (2)

(1) Focus on branding, product marketing

  • Continuously convey what LifeWear is and who we are

  • Brand awareness, affinity rises sharply for two yearsrunning

Awareness of the UNIQLO brand has increased sharply in major cities compared to before the Covid pandemic.

Consumers with a positive image of the brand have also increased 1.7 times compared to two years ago.

Increasing particularly strongly in New York where we are strengthening activities to mark our 15th anniversary.

Brand awareness

(Target: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston)

*In-house survey

Develop Strong-selling Products (1)

(2) Advertise, develop strong-selling global products

  • Appeal the consistent value of essential products

  • Discover, develop, sell products that will sell worldwide based on customer opinion in the N. American market

Expanding sales of essential items

v. FY2020

v. FY2021

T-shirts

1.3 times

1.5 times

Fleece

1.3 times

1.8 times

AIRism soft leggings

6.0 times

2.9 times

Strengthen our appeal of product quality via stores and EC

Expand exposure opportunities by providing samples and explaining products to stylists, writers, and other influential opinion leaders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
