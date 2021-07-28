Fast Retailing : Theory Announces Collaboration with Lucas Ossendrijver

Last Updated: 2021.07.28

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Theory is pleased to announce a partnership with Lucas Ossendrijver, the visionary Dutch fashion designer known for his activewear-infused hybrid tailoring aesthetic and innovative approach to materials. For Theory, Ossendrijver will design tandem men's and women's capsule collections inspired by the urban lifestyle codes of tomorrow.

His first collections will be unveiled in 2022.

After designing under Hedi Slimane at Dior Homme, Ossendrijver spent over 14 years as the head of Lanvin menswear, where he worked alongside Alber Elbaz. He brings to Theory an expertly trained eye, and shares with the company a collective dedication to exceptional quality and design.

'I am thrilled to be collaborating with Theory, an iconic American brand whose mission presents a fresh creative opportunity at a time of incredible change,' states Ossendrijver.

'This is the start of a new and exciting chapter in the evolution of Theory. We are just beginning a friendship with Lucas, one that I trust will strengthen our commitment to deliver exceptional design and value to our customers,' states Kazumi Yanai, Chairman of Theory and Fast Retailing USA.

In 1997 Theory revolutionized the contemporary fashion market with its concept of the urban uniform. Headquartered in New York City and a leader in Fast Retailing Group's brand portfolio, the brand balances luxury with accessibility in collections that are known for their exceptional fits, innovative fabrics, and enduring styles.

