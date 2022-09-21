Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-21 am EDT
82100.00 JPY   +0.13%
02:20aFAST RETAILING : "Tokyo to SoHo" Sets the Tone for Welcoming Customers to First GU Store in U.S.A. Pop-up Opens in New York City on October 7
PU
09/16Japan's Nikkei ends lower, posts over 2% weekly drop on recession fears
RE
09/15Japanese stocks track Wall Street losses as recession fears persist
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : "Tokyo to SoHo" Sets the Tone for Welcoming Customers to First GU Store in U.S.A. Pop-up Opens in New York City on October 7

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last Updated: 2022.09.21

G.U. CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

Japanese fashion retailer GU (pronounced by the letters 'G' and 'U') today announces that its first store in the U.S.A. will open at 10AM on Friday, October 7, 2022. With its brand theme "Tokyo to SoHo," GU SoHo New York aims to be a store that is loved by and grows together with the city's SoHo neighborhood, which welcomes people of diverse cultures, values, and lifestyles.

Commenting on today's announcement, Osamu Yunoki, CEO of G.U. Co., Ltd., said, "I am thrilled that we are opening our first store in the United States, and indeed in North America. New York City is a hub for fashion brands from all over the world, and we are confident in the trendiness and appeal of GU products. We are eager to showcase our superior customer service to all visitors, whether they are New York locals or those coming from abroad."

GU is also pleased to announce that it will provide its unique and popular "GU Osharista" style advisors to customers in its new SoHo store. The term "Osharista" is a combination of the Japanese word oshare (pronounced oh-sha-ray), meaning fashionable and the English word fashionista. From today, the brand launches an official GU website and social media accounts for the U.S.A. to introduce its 2022 Fall/Winter collection.

A Specially Selected Assortment of Products

GU offers trendy designs with reassuring quality at an affordable price in pursuit of its own individual brand value. The store will be outfitted with the latest fashionable items to satisfy any fashion-lover who visits. Furthermore, the store will feature the freshest stylings from its unique "GU Osharista" style advisors.

  • Fluffy Cable Turtleneck Short Sweater (Women's)

    This knit features material with a distinctive fluffy feel and makes the wearer feel more fashionable. With rich, vivid colors and a wide-ranging number of design variations featuring different trend elements, customers can freely dress to match their mood.

    Price : $29.90
    Size : S, M, L, XL
    Color : 7 Colors (Orange, Off-white, Green, Purple, Pink, Black, and Gray)

  • In-tucked Wide Pants (Women's)

    Wide pants designed with a sense of three-dimensionality that delivers a slim-look waistline. The pants are hard to wrinkle, even after washing, and easy-care functionality saves wearers the trouble of excessive maintenance.

    Price : $39.90
    Size : S, M, L, XL
    Color : 6 colors (Black, Brown, Purple, Gray, Yellow, Green)

  • Sweat Pullover Hoodie (Men's)

    A distinctive sweater made with thick, puffy fabric. Its loose silhouette and retro colors allow this piece to complete a trendy look.

    Price : $39.90
    Size : S, M, L, XL, XXL
    Color : 6 colors (Gray, Blue, Black, Brown, Dark Brown, Light Blue)

  • HEAT PADDED Jacket (Men's)
    HEAT PADDED Detachable Hood Jacket (Women's)

    Padded outerwear that is light despite its excellent heat retention. Available in a rich variety of colors and designs that allow customers to enjoy trendy fashion. As functional outerwear that realizes both warmth and style, these items take the top spot among recommended GU products for this winter.

    Price : $59.90
    Size : S, M, L, XL, XXL (XXL available in Men's only)
    Men's : 5 colors (Black, Green, Beige, Navy, Wine)
    Women's : 5 colors (Black, Nude, Brown, Yellow, Blue)

Website and Social Media Accounts for the U.S.A.

From today, customers can see the upcoming GU 2022 Fall/Winter collection from its official website and official Instagram and TikTok accounts for the U.S.A.

Opening Weekend Special Promotions
To celebrate the opening of the new store and thank visiting customers, GU has prepared a number of special promotions. On opening day, the first 200 customers to enter the store and who follow GU on social media will receive as a special present: a check-pattern stole (not for sale) that can be used as a fashion accent. Additionally, the first 3,000 customers to purchase at least one item can receive a free GU Tote Bag by following GU on social media.

From October 7 to 10, GU SoHo New York will hold an In-store Lucky Lottery Event, with no purchase necessary to enter. Additionally, for these four days only, certain popular items will be available at a special sale price.

Store Overview

Store name : GU Soho New York Store
Location : 579 Broadway, New York, NY, 10012
Sales floor area : Approx. 2,900 ft2 (or 80 tsubo)
No. of floors : One ground floor
Products Carried : Women's, Men's, Goods
Opening Hours : 10:00AM～8:00PM
Planned opening : October 7 (Friday), 2022

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
02:20aFAST RETAILING : "Tokyo to SoHo" Sets the Tone for Welcoming Customers to First GU Store i..
PU
09/16Japan's Nikkei ends lower, posts over 2% weekly drop on recession fears
RE
09/15Japanese stocks track Wall Street losses as recession fears persist
RE
09/15MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 15, 2022
MS
09/15Japanese shares close higher after sharp sell-off, tourism shares shine
RE
09/12Japan's Nikkei ends at over 2-week high on Wall Street's strength
RE
09/11Heavyweights, travel stocks lift Japanese shares on strong Wall Street cues
RE
09/08Japanese stocks gain as investors digest cenbank decisions
RE
09/08Japan's Nikkei ends at one-week high tracking Wall Street strength, weak yen
RE
09/07Japan's Nikkei hits one-week high on overnight Wall Street gains, weak yen
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 262 B 15 738 M 15 738 M
Net income 2022 245 B 1 704 M 1 704 M
Net cash 2022 690 B 4 799 M 4 799 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 8 378 B 58 284 M 58 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 81 990,00 JPY
Average target price 82 826,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.59%58 284
INDITEX-23.38%67 947
KERING-29.92%60 803
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.60%30 646
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-38.27%16 124
PRADA S.P.A.-14.73%14 099