Fast Retailing : UNIQLO BEIJING SANLITUN Global Flagship Store Opens November 6 - UNIQLO booth at CIIE 2021 features sneak peek of Beijing's first global flagship store

Last Updated: 2021.10.21

UNIQLO CO., LTD.

to Japanese page

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that UNIQLO BEIJING SANLITUN Global Flagship Store will open on Saturday, November 6. The company's third global flagship store to open in Mainland China and the first in Beijing, the new store will engage with Chinese traditions and society, incorporating technology, art, culture, creativity, and sustainability to create China's first in-store curated LifeWear experience. UNIQLO will also feature a preview of the new store at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2021, taking place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

"Over the past nearly 30 years, UNIQLO has grown together with our customers and partners in China. The UNIQLO BEIJING SANLITUN Global Flagship Store, our first global flagship store in Beijing, is the latest achievement of this relationship," said Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO Founder and Chairman, President & CEO of the Fast Retailing Group. "We are very pleased to be offering customers in Beijing with the ever-evolving concept of LifeWear that meets the daily lifestyle needs of people everywhere. The new Beijing store is an important step in our vision to become a truly global digital consumer retailing company," he added.

New shopping experiences showcase the Art and Science of LifeWear

The new UNIQLO BEIJING SANLITUN Global Flagship Store will provide customers inventive and unique shopping experiences through installations conveying the functionality of representative UNIQLO products, art displays, and Mainland China's first UNIQLO FLOWER, which offers fresh flowers and potted plants as another way to brighten up the lives of everyone.

As an extension of the UNIQLO Miao Embroidery Project - a sustainability initiative created to preserve the traditional embroidery techniques of the Miao people that helps ensure important cultural traditions are not lost - a huge Miao embroidery titled "Life and Growth in Nature" will be showcased for the first time at the store. The one-square-meter work created by Students from Tsinghua University in Beijing and Miao embroiderers expresses humanity's desire to live sustainably for the benefit of nature and future generations.

UT offerings capture local and global cultural mood

The new store features Beijing's first special UT floor, where a range of popular global contents express the power of pop culture and creativity through t-shirts and other items, as well as Beijing's first UTme! customization workshop, where customers can design their own UT using thousands of specially designed contents, including Chinese-style Universal Studios and Disney motifs, and Chinese-calligraphy-themed patterns. UNIQLO will also debut "New Culture Style," the first UT collection created in collaboration with Chinese artist Lao Shu (real name Liu Shuyong), who specializes in depicting contemporary life with ink painting. Three dedicated artworks have been created for the new collection - "Genuine Affection," "Benevolent Love," and "Beautiful Thing" - to capture the traditional Asian aesthetic and philosophy of truth, virtue and beauty in this special collaboration.

UNIQLO LifeWear, collaborations and limited-edition products

As a global flagship store, UNIQLO BEIJING SANLITUN will carry the full lineup of UNIQLO LifeWear, including Uniqlo U and such 2021 fall/winter collaboration collections as "UNIQLO and White Mountaineering". The store will also carry limited-edition fleece available in 11 colors for the opening, as well as the Premium Cashmere Collection, seasonal essentials made from 100% cashmere to provide unparalleled softness and warmth.

UNIQLO opened its first store in China in September 2002, and currently the company is operating nearly 850 retail locations throughout the mainland. Participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the second year, UNIQLO will demonstrate its commitment to the Chinese market and showcase innovative apparel created through the Art and Science of LifeWear at its 1,000-square meter "Tomorrow Wonderland."

Store Overview

Store name : UNIQLO BEIJING SANLITUN Global Flagship Store Opening Date : November 6, 2021 (Saturday) Address : No. 58 Gongti North Road, Sanlitun West, Chaoyang District, Beijing Sales area : Approx. 2,400 square meters across three floors (1F, 2F, 3F) Product lineups : Men's, Women's, Kids, Babies

Top of page