Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (December 2020)

Last Updated: 2021.01.05

to Japanese page

Year to August 2021 (September 1, 2020 ~ August 31, 2021)

Monthly Sales for December 2020

Bulletin on sales for Year to August 2021 (238KB)

Y/Y (%)

Net Sales 106.2 106.9 106.1 107.1 Customer Numbers 100.3 100.4 100.3 100.7 Average Purchase per Customer 105.9 106.5 105.8 106.4

Note:: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores): Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Sales Comment for the month of December 2020

Directly-run Store Openings and Closures:

Openings: 1 UNIQLO storeClosures: 0 UNIQLO store

Please click here for UNIQLO store opening/closing (Japan) data by month.

Sales Comment:

December 2020 same-store sales including online sales increased by 6.2% year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 6.1%.

Same-store sales rose year on year in December thanks to strong sales of warm clothing for wearing in the home after the weather turned sharply colder in the middle of the month and items that neatly matched our customers' stay-at-home needs.

Other information:

At the end of December, a total of five stores remained temporarily closed and 84 stores were operating shorter working hours due to COVID-19. Stores that were either open for fewer hours or temporarily closed have not been excluded from the total number of same stores or own stores in the monthly sales data calculations.

Monthly Sales Figures (Historical)

Please click below for past sales data

(PDF format) Please click here for past sales comments

Top of page