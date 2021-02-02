Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (January 2021)

Last Updated: 2021.02.02

Year to August 2021 (September 1, 2020 ~ August 31, 2021)

Monthly Sales for January 2021

Bulletin on sales for Year to August 2021 (237KB)

Y/Y (%)

Net Sales 102.0 106.1 101.8 106.2 Customer Numbers 99.7 100.3 99.7 100.5 Average Purchase per Customer 102.4 105.8 102.1 105.7

Note:: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores): Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Sales Comment for the month of January 2021

Directly-run Store Openings and Closures:

Openings: 0 UNIQLO storeClosures: 6 UNIQLO store

Sales Comment:

January 2021 same-store sales including online sales increased by 2.0% year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 1.8%.

Same-store sales rose year on year in January thanks to consistently cold weather throughout the month as well as strong sales of products that satisfied the continued strong demand for stay-at-home clothing and other items.

Other information:

At the end of January, a total of four stores remained temporarily closed and 159 stores were operating shorter working hours due to COVID-19. Stores that were either open for fewer hours or temporarily closed have not been excluded from the total number of same stores or own stores in the monthly sales data calculations.

