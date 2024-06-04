Last Updated: 2024.06.04

Year to August 2024 (September 1, 2023 ~ August 31, 2024)

Bulletin on sales for Year to August 2024 (39KB)

Y/Y (%)

Same Stores + Online Sales Own Stores + Online Sales 716 Stores Yr to Date 788 Stores Yr to Date Net Sales 108.4 100.3 109.3 101.9 Customer Numbers 100.2 96.6 100.8 98.0 Average Purchase per Customer 108.2 103.9 108.4 104.0

Note:: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores): Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Openings: 0 UNIQLO storeClosures: 2 UNIQLO store

May 2024 same-store sales including online sales increased by 8.4% year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 9.3%.

Same-store sales rose year on year in May thanks to buoyant business over the Golden Week holiday and the 40th UNIQLO Thank You Festival, which resulted in strong sales of Summer items.

In terms of new store openings, in May, we opened our first flagship store in the central region of Mainland China in Wuhan, and our second store in Milan, Italy.

That follows the opening in April of our first flagship store in Rome, Italy, and the building of a presence in the new areas of Edinburgh, UK and Nice, France as we continue to expand our global store network.

