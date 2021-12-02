Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (November 2021)

12/02/2021
Last Updated: 2021.12.02
Year to August 2022 (September 1, 2021 ~ August 31, 2022)

Monthly Sales for November 2021

Y/Y (%)

Net Sales 95.4 92.3 94.9 91.8
Customer Numbers 100.9 94.0 100.1 93.2
Average Purchase per Customer 94.5 98.2 94.8 98.6
Note: Data target: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores)
Same stores: Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Sales Comment for the month of November 2021

Directly-run Store Openings and Closures:

Openings: 0 UNIQLO storeClosures: 1 UNIQLO store

Sales Comment:

November 2021 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.6% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 5.1%.
While our annual UNIQLO anniversary sale and sales of collaborative products proved strong, same-store sales declined year on year in November after warmer-than-usual temperatures in the first half of the month stifled sales of cold-weather clothing.

Other information:

At the end of November, a total of four stores remained temporarily closed and 30 stores were operating shorter working hours due to COVID-19. Stores that were either open for fewer hours or temporarily closed have not been excluded from the total number of same stores or own stores in the monthly sales data calculations.

Monthly Sales Figures (Historical)

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
