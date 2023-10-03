Last Updated: 2023.10.03

Year to August 2024 (September 1, 2023 ~ August 31, 2024)

Bulletin on sales for Year to August 2024 (28KB)

Y/Y (%)

Same Stores + Online Sales Own Stores + Online Sales 745 Stores Yr to Date 791 Stores Yr to Date Net Sales 95.4 95.4 96.9 96.9 Customer Numbers 93.2 93.2 94.8 94.8 Average Purchase per Customer 102.3 102.3 102.3 102.3

Note:: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores): Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Openings: 9 UNIQLO storeClosures: 8 UNIQLO store

Please click here for UNIQLO store opening/closing (Japan) data by month.

September 2023 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.6% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 3.1%.

Same-store sales declined year on year in September. While strong sales of Summer ranges boosted same-store sales in the first half of the month, sales of Fall Winter products struggled in the second half of the month in the face of persistently warm weather, resulting in a decline in same-store sales for the month as a whole.

Please click below for past sales data

Sales data for yr to August 1997 (14KB)

