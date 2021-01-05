Log in
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (December 2020)

01/05/2021 | 01:12am EST
Last Updated: 2021.01.05
(Stores)

1H Open Close Total Stores 2H Open Close Total Stores
(1H Total) 6 5 768(48) (2H Total) 0 0 0
(Full Year Total) 6 5 768(48)
September 3 4 766(48) March
October 2 1 767(48) April
November 0 0 767(48) May
December 1 0 768(48) June
January July
February August
Note: We only display store opening/closing data for direct-run stores, which includes small specialty outlets.
The total stores figure for the end of each month is the total number of direct-run stores.
The adjacent figure in brackets is the total number of franchise stores.

Please click here for information on sales trends at UNIQLO Japan.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:11:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 304 B 22 354 M 22 354 M
Net income 2021 177 B 1 717 M 1 717 M
Net cash 2021 566 B 5 490 M 5 490 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,4x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 9 297 B 90 144 M 90 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.54%90 144
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-0.77%99 087
KERING SA-2.30%90 739
ROSS STORES, INC.0.00%43 777
HENNES & MAURITZ AB0.00%34 611
ZALANDO SE3.32%28 012
